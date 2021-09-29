Celebrating a centenary

The St Augustine campus of The UWI is celebrating the centenary of academic research and teaching in agriculture in Trinidad and Tobago this year.
This is because the West Indian Agricultural College at St Augustine was formally established on August 30, 1921. It was soon renamed the Imperial College of Tropical Agriculture, so I’ll refer to it as ICTA throughout.
In fact, though, its antecedents stretch back to 1898, when the Imperial Department of Agriculture (IDA) was established in Barbados. It was agreed that IDA should be “absorbed” by the new College. Hence, in 1921/22 most of IDA’s scientific, administrative and clerical staff, laboratory equipment, and its fine specialised library, were transferred to Trinidad to start the College.
Why was ICTA established in Trinidad, rather than in Barbados where the IDA was located? Why not in Jamaica, larger and with a much more diversified agricultural sector than Barbados? Both islands were considered, and Jamaica made a formal bid for it. Barbados lost out because of its almost total dependence on sugar, Jamaica because of its remoteness (in the days before air travel) from the rest of the British Caribbean.
But also very important was lobbying by prominent men from Trinidad, especially Norman Lamont who owned several estates here, and support from the island’s influential Agricultural Society. Francis Watts, who headed IDA, also recommended Trinidad—he would serve as ICTA’s founding principal. (He’s buried in the campus cemetery and Watts Street is named for him). T&T’s colonial government agreed to donate 84 acres of its estate at St Augustine as the College’s site and to make annual grants.
And so the College that would soon be renamed ICTA was formally set up in 1921; it admitted 15 students in October 1922. For the first few years, the building that housed classrooms, offices, labs and library was the former “Yaws Hospital”, also known as the “Old Agriculture Building”—campus old-timers will remember the long, low structure where the Bookshop building now is; it was burnt down in 1989. Watts pushed for the erection of a proper building, and in 1925 the iconic “Administration Building” was formally opened. At the time it was one of the most impressive structures in Trinidad.
ICTA existed until 1960. It built up an international reputation for academic research on tropical agriculture, with a focus on entomology, mycology, plant genetics, soil chemistry and soil science. This was its great strength, which was inherited by The UWI.
But it also had serious weaknesses. It served the interests of the British Empire rather than the West Indies (hence the change of name). It never offered degrees, only various diplomas. As a result, few ambitious West Indians wanted go there, and most of the postgraduates were Brits destined for the Empire’s agricultural service. Numbers were always small, and as the Empire approached its end in the 1950s, its future looked increasingly shaky.
How did the Faculty of Agriculture (FA) emerge from ICTA? By the late 1950s, two things had happened: the University College of the West Indies (UCWI) had opened in Jamaica, and the men who ran ICTA now recognised that, as the Empire was winding down, ICTA had no real future. Intensive discussions took place in 1957-59 between UCWI, led by principal Arthur Lewis, and the ICTA board of governors.
The result was agreement on a merger between UCWI and ICTA; the latter would cease to exist and would become the former’s new FA, situated on UCWI’s second campus. The merger took place in October 1960. Many of ICTA’s staff joined the new FA, which also gained its excellent library, its buildings, its laboratories and equipment, its model sugar factory and its farm at Valsayn—and its fine reputation for research and publication on tropical agriculture.
—Bridget Brereton is
professor emerita of history
at The UWI, St Augustine