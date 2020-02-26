As the nation winds down the 2020 Carnival season, it seems a good time to notice a new book by the prolific author Nasser Khan, Celebrating Trinidad & Tobago’s Culture and the Arts. Sponsored by First Citizens Bank and Shell Trinidad, copies have been distributed to all the schools, tertiary institutions and public libraries in T&T. It’s a sort of encyclopaedia or reference book on the nation’s culture, written primarily for use in the schools, and lavishly illustrated.
As we might expect, the Carnival-related arts feature very prominently; Khan writes that “Carnival consumes us as a nation like nothing else” (though, it seems fair to say, “us” does not include the entire national population). There are sections on the history of Carnival and on traditional mas—this section (pp. 53-69) is especially valuable, with its many illustrations of the vanishing mas characters of old-time Carnival. Other topics covered include calypso, steelband music and stick fighting.
Khan devotes many pages to the different musical and dance forms typical of Trinidad and Tobago, stressing the contributions of the various ethnic groups to their evolution (Spanish/Venezuelans and parang, French/African and Bélé, Indians and chutney and so on). These chapters include material on Indo-Trinidadian music, including tassa drumming, and dance, though some might find these sections rather brief.
To his credit, Khan is careful to devote a chapter, titled “Uniquely Tobago”, to the folk culture, music and dance, celebrations and festivals of the sister island. This is a valuable section, putting together information and visual material not easy to come by otherwise.
Throughout the book, Khan emphasises folk and popular culture, and the coverage of theatre, drama, film, the visual arts and literature (pp. 137-142) is disappointingly thin. On the other hand, there is a lively chapter on “culinary arts”, the food culture of the nation, with attractive illustrations of classic street foods and roadside vendors.
Several chapters are devoted to descriptions of the nation’s festivals and holidays, religious and non-religious, and Khan includes a long list (pp. 221-240) of winners of competitions related to Carnival, Best Village and Sanfest through the years. Another section (pp. 314-328) lists winners of national awards in the field of culture and the arts. All this provides useful reference material conveniently assembled together here.
The last part of the book includes brief profiles of “pioneers in culture and the arts”, taken from Khan’s earlier book Profiles Heroes, Pioneers & Role Models of Trinidad & Tobago (pp. 241-282), and articles on culture previously published by him in the T&T Guardian (pp. 283-313). Another section reproduces a “glossary of our dialect/lingo/Trini-English” (the academic linguists will not like the use of “dialect”!) taken from John Mendes’ Coté Ci, Coté La (pp. 205-220).
If I have a criticism, it is that there is too much repetition—Khan in fact admits this in a ‘Note” on p. 18; the book might have benefited from more rigorous editing. Its value lies in its comprehensive coverage of the nation’s folk and popular cultures, and it is sure to be a useful and easy-to-use reference tool, especially for students in the schools.
I must single out the innumerable illustrations, of many different kinds, many reproduced in full colour. They make this reference work visually attractive, and remind us that visual sources—photos, sketches, paintings, flyers, advertisements—are often as important as written materials. For schoolchildren especially, they are more likely to grab their attention than long chunks of text; and for anyone, they make this book immediately appealing.
Bridget Brereton is Professor Emerita of History at The UWI, St Augustine.