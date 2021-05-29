Celebrating Indian Arrival Day

The Indian diaspora which celebrates its 176th Indian Arrival Day in Trinidad and Tobago is not an abstract entity, but one that flowers the socio-economic and cultural growth and development of our peoples.
It remains a proud moment for all of us—politicians, sociologists, economists, civic, religious and cultural leaders—in world history.
There is always a time when the Indo-Trinidadian community stands with pride and dignity in the total enrichment of its cultural and sociological diversity of this twin-island country. Whether it is the donation of Covid-19 vaccines or the final construction of the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Cultural Co-operation, India will always remain an integral factor in our own development and spiritual enlightenment. I wish to add that the donation of Covid-19 vaccines from the government of India opens up a new broadsheet for our continued linkages. Similarly, the network of social and cultural groups sending oxygen tanks to India is another step in this foray.
Despite political Independence of both countries in August 1947 and August 1962 for both India and Trinidad and Tobago, respectively, that umbilical cord which our forefathers brought with them here between 1845 and 1917 remains visible. India’s attachment to Trinidad and Tobago spans several decades, starting with 1948 with diplomatic relations firstly, and later 1974 when Trinidad and Tobago extended similar reciprocal engagements.
The relationship between India and Trinidad and Tobago has shifted from a mere manifestation of cultural, religious and historical ties due to the Indian heritage, which makes up of approximately 44 per cent of a population of 1.4 million people. The new paradigm must move over to serious business, trade, economic and business partnerships.
The dynamics of the new global environment have enabled our two countries to overcome the geographical disparity that separates us, and have ushered new opportunities. And have laid the conditions for the furtherance and enhancement of our relationships.
The government of India had established a high-level team under the late Dr LM Singhvi, noted international diplomat and lawyer, to find ways and means of forging a mutually beneficial relationship between, not exclusively to the Indian diaspora, but the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago and the government of India in 2001. But nothing substantial has ever worked out of this momentous parley.
Today marks another major milestone in the sociological development of the nation-state of Trinidad and Tobago. Indian Arrival Day and Divali Day have been public holidays, a long-awaited gesture by the then nationalist government.
We must, therefore, use Indian Arrival Day as a programme aimed at edifying the national citizenry of the critical role the Indian diaspora has played and must continue to so do for generations, perhaps infinity.
The Indian diaspora has anchored its anvil in the limited geographical space that the world calls Trinidad and Tobago. There must continue to be total allegiance and permanence of the Indian diaspora, as indeed other ethnic groups, in the furtherance of the social, economic, cultural and political, in this land. Whilst India remains in us, we must not ignore the fact that we came here 176 years ago, which in terms of mathematics, spans several generations.
Over the years, there have been reciprocal visits by Indian prime ministers and our prime ministers, starting with our first prime minister, then Premier Dr Eric Williams who met with India’s first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in New Delhi in 1961, when the troublesome issue of Guyana, then British Guiana, was discussed. The late prime minister Indira Gandhi, Pandit Nehru’s only child, and Dr Eric Williams inked the agreement for the establishment of the Mahatma Gandhi Cultural Centre which has specifically linked us in terms of culture and religion.
Names such as Gandhi, Nehru, Tagore, Vivekananda and Radhakrishanan, among other Indian frontline leaders, inspire an aura of respect, and love lingers in our minds; and such is the respect we have for India. Their philosophy will remain an anthem for all generations.
The contribution of Indian culture to our land is well-noted, and it is now comprehensively documented, and media portrayals continue to improve and expand. Indian culture has built the foundations for national reconstruction and inspiration for national regeneration. We must not forget that the claim that cultural relations have a crucial role to play in the unfolding order is not limited to individuals or nations.
Indeed, it is being advocated by prominent people the world over—politicians, statesmen, corporate executives, scientists, scholars, humanists and philosophers.
And I end with a quote by Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore: “Let us not pray to be sheltered from dangers but to be fearless when facing them.”
The above testimony is made on behalf of the president Dr Deokinanan Sharma and members of the board of directors of NCIC, with the hope that the Indian diaspora continues to be respected, and that peace, concord and harmony become the hallmarks of our presence.
Surujdeo Mangaroo is the public relations officer,
National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC)