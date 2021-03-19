Celebrating womanhood

Last Sunday’s Express had an earthshaking picture on the front page with the headline “Pure Pain”.
Below the picture were the following words:
“SAME HURT: Randolph Bharatt, father of murder-kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt, embraces and comforts Pauline Lumfai, whose six-year-old son, Sean Luke, was murdered and left in a cane field in 2006. The parents were united in grief at the Candlelight Movement’s petition-signing event last Friday night at Barakah Grounds in Endeavour, Chaguanas.”
While we are seeking to grapple, even wrap our minds around brutal killings of young women such as Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt, we have the ugly spectre of domestic violence haunting and traumatising us. In other words, we don’t have time to grieve over a specific tragedy, when bang, another act of savagery attacks us with full force.
Last Wednesday, Adeina Alleyne, 34, a supervisor at Puff and Stuff Bakery, left her Apartment 2, Building 3 home in Embacadere, San Fernando, to visit her former lover and father of her children, Dwight Waldropt. She had taken her seven-year-old son and two-year-old toddler to see Waldropt, a 33-year-old watchman who lived in Building 5. Her 10-year-old daughter was not there.
However, during the visit Waldropt savagely hacked Alleyne to death while the toddler screamed on the bed. The elder son ran to neighbours for help but when they arrived, Alleyne was already dead. The neighbours subsequently found Waldropt in the kitchen with a cord around his neck. Neighbours and relatives said Alleyne had ended her relationship with Waldropt, who then threatened to kill her. Murder and suicide, a lethal combination that could scar the children for decades.
Let us be clear here, as we climax this fantastic event, laced with compassion: women are not supposed to be vilified, objectified, intimidated, humiliated, raped, tortured or assassinated. We make an horrific error when we refuse to condemn these bizarre actions that continue to plunge our nation in a state of perpetual grief and despair. We fail our children as we fail the nation when we refuse to scream through our fears and fears that men must operate by the divine model and should be protectors, priests and managers of the home.
Let us remember that we repeat the history we choose to forget. In 1994, Marlene Andrews was brutally raped by cocaine-using, demonic men who destroyed her as she was returning home from a church function. That was 26 years ago but we also should not forget the heinous killing of Akiel Chambers, 11-years-old, who was smothered to death on May 23, 1998 when he went to a birthday party in Maraval.
Marlene was supposed to reach home safely at her home in South Oropouche. Instead, her mother received a frightening call from the police that the body of a young female was found on the compound of a school. The psychopathic killers had no respect for the school or the children at that school. It was alleged that there was a certain level of corruption in that case. So for decades, women and children have been endangered in this twin-island state. What is even more troubling is that the judicial system appears to be a withered rose. O what a tangled web we weave, when we first set out to deceive.
I have warned before, and I am prophesying now, that a society which cannot nurture the flower of justice will experience a day when our tears turn to gasoline. If we continue to be in a state of denial, perpetuate the polarising of the major and minor ethnic groups, if we refuse to unite because “turf” must be protected at all costs – we are doomed to collapse.
We must realise that a successful community is one where individuals accept responsibility for implanting positive, spiritual values in the minds of our youth. Where the home and community provide safe spaces and places for our youth and not bizarre, theatrical, bloodthirsty events where infants scream as their mothers are being tortured before they are killed.
We have to unite to fight this demonic monster raging uncontrollably in our streets and homes. We must recall the epic statement of George Orwell who said that “the further a society drifts from the truth, the more it hates these who speak it”. The prayer vigils, candlelight ceremonies, screams from children, the tears of parents and grandparents must not be ignored—otherwise the society will descend into anarchy as things fall apart.
So from the lonely heights and village of Aripo, let freedom and justice reign. From the homes in Embacadere to the aristocratic palaces in Haleland Park, Maraval let us ring the bell of freedom and justice. From Laventille to Gulf City, let us know that it is better to light the candles than to curse the darkness.
From the mosque to the temple, from the temple to the church let us motivate parents to love each other unconditionally. To heal rather than to hurt, to love rather than to hate, to protect rather than to exploit, to be a protector, and not a predator. To love righteousness rather than evil. Let us exalt and follow the Good Samaritan model.
Recently, I went to several homes. As I walked among the bullets, many of these homes have women and children who have been threatened. In fact, some gang leaders have placed a Sword of Damocles over these homes. No more! Enough is enough! I want to warn these vampires that God is still alive and there are courageous citizens who are prepared to take a stand.
Let us remember that righteousness still exalts a nation. (Proverbs 14:34)
Pastor Clive Dottin is Religious Liberty Director of the Caribbean Union Conference