The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was recently passed in the Senate (June 15) and House of Representatives (July 9). Following the assent process and the proclamation by the President, the Bill will become an Act and as such have the force of law.
This seminal piece of legislation will ensure increased protection to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago with the establishment of sexual offenders’ registers among other important changes.
There was a lot of misinformation circulating in relation to the implications of this legislation. This article will break down the important changes for easy consumption and understanding by the general public.
Definition of sexual offender
Before we begin to discuss the amendments, it is crucial to know the definition of the term “sex offender”.
According the Sexual Offences (Amendment) 2019, “sexual offender” means a person who is convicted of a registrable offence and, who at the time of the commission of the registrable offence, was 18 years of age or over. Therefore, if the offender at the time of offence is a child (a person under the age of 18 years), he/she cannot be classified as a sexual offender.
Key Amendments
This Act establishes two registers:
1) a National Sex Offender Register; and
2) a Public Sex Offender Website.
National Sex Offender Register
There will be a National Sex Offender Register which shall not be accessible to the public.
The Commissioner of Police will have the responsibility of maintaining the register and ensuring that the information contained in the register is accurate and in accordance with any written law.
Certain information in relation to the sexual offender shall be contained in this register. The full detailed list of information is listed under Schedule 3 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, 2019.
Some of the information required for this National Sex Offender Register includes:
• Name, former name and aliases
• Date of birth
• Place of birth
• Sex
• Country of citizenship
• Nationality
• Information on the IP address of any device regularly used by the offender
• Place of employment
• Height, weight and a physical description of the offender, including any distinguishing or identifying marks
• Number of the licence plate of the vehicle for which the offender has regular control or use, or which he owns or operates
• Description of the vehicle for which the offender has regular control or use, or which he owns or operates
• Names and ages of children residing in the same dwelling house in which the offender is residing
• Fingerprints
• DNA profile compiled from sample taken from the offender
• Medical history including information on any communicable diseases contracted by the offender
• Photograph
• Name of educational institution attending
• e-mail address
(This is not the complete list)
It is interesting to note that the register will contain “information on the IP address of any device regularly used by the offender”, thus giving the police the ability to possibly monitor the online activity of a sexual offender.
Public Sex Offender Website
There will be a Public Sex Offender Website which shall be accessible to the public. However, where a sex offender has appealed his conviction, pending the determination of the court the sexual offender’s information shall not be published on the website.
The Commissioner of Police will have the responsibility of maintaining the website and ensuring that the information contained there is accurate and in accordance with any written law.
The information contained relating to the sexual offender in the Public Sex Offender Website shall be as follows:
• Name, former name and aliases
• Date of birth
• Photograph
• The locality in which the sex offender lives
• Convictions of registrable offences committed by the sex offender, including the date of each conviction
(This is the complete list)
Crucially, it should be noted that where a person intentionally and without lawful excuse or justification obstructs the Commission of Police or any of his agents in the execution of this section or where a person alters, disposes, reproduces, shares or uses any information published on the website, he commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $25,000 and to imprisonment for three years.
Additionally, any information in relation to any sex offender who has completed his/her sentence before this Act comes into force shall not be published on the Public Sex Offender Website.
Exemption from Publication
Where a sex offender is convicted of an offence, he/she can apply to the court to be exempt from having his/her information published on the Public Sex Offender Website. The court, before making a ruling, may request a mental assessment report from a psychiatrist.
The court is required to take into account several factors in considering an exemption application, namely:
a) the findings of the mental health assessment report (if one was requested);
b) the nature and gravity of the offence;
c) whether the sex offender has been charged or convicted of any other registrable offence;
d) the risk of re-offending;
e) the risk of harm to the victim or any other person;
f) whether the victim was a child or a person with a mental disorder;
g) whether the sex offender was in a position of care, authority or supervision of the victim;
h) whether the employment and residence status of the sex offender are stable; and
i) any other compelling reasons in the circumstances of the case.
The writer is an attorney at law