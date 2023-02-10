It may not cause a robot revolution envisioned in movies such as I, Robot or Avengers: Age of Ultron but ChatGPT is certainly going to change a lot of things, primarily in education. In November 2022, ChatGPT was launched. It utilises artificial intelligence to respond in a conversational way. It also “learns” through machine learning (repeated usage), as well as reinforcement learning (users providing feedback).
At its most simple, ChatGPT is a chatbot: the kind you’ve probably encountered when you visit a website and an automated window pops up, asking if you need assistance. These chatbots are pretrained to respond to specific questions in a limited capacity. At its most complex, however, ChatGPT is a much more sophisticated chatbot that has been pretrained to provide virtually limitless responses to any question. It can even compose a soca song!
The enhanced capability of a never-before-seen AI (artificial intelligence) platform such as ChatGPT has made it into a formidable writing tool that poses a significant threat to student essay writing involving any topic and in any genre. The greatest threat, however, is to student creativity and critical thinking.
Already, ChatGPT has stirred the hornet’s nest of teaching instruction and administration. New York City public school pupils, for example, can no longer access ChatGPT due to onsite devices and Wi-Fi networks blocking the programme. The NYC education department cited negative impacts on pupil learning and concerns regarding the safety and accuracy of content. One high school English teacher even referred to ChatGPT as bringing about an end to writing.
Higher up, universities in the United States, including mine, are scrambling to establish committees and host discussions to respond to the popularity of the AI platform. Coming out of those discussions, professors are now turning away from take-home assignments and moving instead towards in-class papers, handwritten assignments, group work and oral exams. While some of these already exist in the CXC (Caribbean Examinations Council) curriculum, pupils shouldn’t have to wait until Form Four to be introduced to them, especially with the increasing accessibility of ChatGPT at their fingertips. Neither should lecturers at our local and regional universities feel the need to ban the use of ChatGPT on campus devices and networks.
What has to occur, particularly in writing-intensive classes such as English A, literature, social studies and history—in the case of secondary school, and departments with predominantly essay-type assessments—in the case of universities, is a revamping of how writing instruction is carried out. This involves a learning curve which, for many veteran educators, may be met with resistance. Contrary to the adage, however, I believe it is possible to teach an old dog new tricks, particularly where the future of critical thinking is considered.
One of the first things that needs to occur is the introduction of lesser-known texts and topics. As of writing this column, ChatGPT is unable to tell me who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup because its pretraining stops at events occurring up to 2021. The platform is also much more likely to provide information on what is more widely available on the Internet. This limitation provides literature teachers an opportunity to teach texts such as Derek Walcott’s Ti-Jean and His Brothers and Ralph Maraj’s Cynthia Sweetness instead of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth or Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. Similarly, history curricula can include essays on Taíno culture and other indigenous influences instead of how Columbus “discovered” the Caribbean. As for English composition, teachers can outsmart the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT by encouraging the use of Creole English in pupils’ essays instead of exclusively Standard English which, let’s be honest, our pupils struggle with because—and this cannot be said enough—it is not their first language.
At the university level, a unique set of challenges arises. Like teachers at secondary school, lecturers also have to develop niche topics and assign niche texts to encourage student originality and creativity. In addition to this, lecturers of academic writing courses can encourage students to think with ChatGPT and not let ChatGPT think for them.
Embedding discussion of AI writing tools into academic writing courses rather than avoiding the topic altogether can allow for critical thinking to thrive. For example, when I “asked” ChatGPT to compose a soca song, there were clear signs of not just sampled lyrics from other songs about “feeling hot, hot, hot”, but also mention of Carnival and “wining in the sun”. Questions of ChatGPT’s capacity to generate original content, as well as stereotypes associated with the soca genre, provide avenues for classroom discussion and interrogation of how our culture is perceived and thereafter how that perception can be changed.
Beyond instruction, university policies will have to be revamped to include new boundaries for plagiarism. To counteract the extensive information held by ChatGPT, universities worldwide are signing up to use GPTZero, a programme that can quickly detect AI-generated text.
The pandemic encouraged us to convert the physical classroom into a digital one. With the availability of ChatGPT, we now have to usher in a new level of innovation, if not for the present state of education, at least for the future of writing. Necessity is the mother of invention. ChatGPT’s wide functionality requires us as educators to be innovative with our approach to not just how we teach, but also what teach.
—Jarrel De Matas is a PhD
candidate & teaching associate,
Department of English, College of Humanities & Fine Arts, University
of Massachusetts, Amherst.