I will often say it is not until you go through certain things for yourself that you can fully and truly understand the pain, hurt, grief, disappointment and frustration of others.

I am thankful that our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was able to save his home from a pending disaster, as he shared. The disappointment was quite noticeable in reference to the corporation. But this is the real world, and in Trinidad and Tobago, certain things have now become a way of life.