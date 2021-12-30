Check campaign finance

Guest editorial

ONE OF THE disappointments about the upcoming January 19 general election is that it will be held without campaign finance legislation in place.

It may not be on the front burner for many people, particularly die-hard partisan supporters who blindly follow party lines. The political parties will speak to the issue, even if they procrastinate on enacting such legislation.

That is why this newspaper is highlighting the need for such legislation since it is a critical component of good governance.

Holding political parties and candi­dates accountable after a general or by-election must go beyond what is now required by the Electoral and Boundaries Commission related to submission of personal expenditure.

Money, lots of it, is needed to put on the razzmatazz that goes with modern election campaigns. Contributions, whether in cash, sponsorship of advertisements, party paraphernalia, to pay for sound, lighting and stage management services or treating of the electo­rate, are needed during an election campaign.

That said, we are in a Covid-19 envi­ronment and, therefore, we are still unsure what political campaigning will look like in the upcoming election.

It is important that Barbados effectively scrutinises the influence of cash in politics, especially at a time when “the source of funds” is a “big deal” in our jurisdiction for compliance purposes.

There must be openness and accountability as to the source of all the funds to mount any planned events, which means the expenditure and income accounts of all political parties should be independently audited.

The sotto voce comments of many influential people in Barbados indicate they believe that money has too much influence in politics. The diverse views about campaign finan­cing that abound must be replaced by facts and figures to quell the accompanying whispering and innuendo campaign that does the country no good.

As a stable democracy, Barbados must be mature enough to embrace the disclosure of political donations to political parties and candidates, whether by corporations and or individuals. Even without legislation in place governing campaign funding and the electioneering for the upcoming poll already under way, the politi­cal parties and contribu­tors must be sent a message even at this stage.

We would expect to hear organisations like the Integrity Group Barbados and the Barbados Private Sector Association publicly address the issue of political donations.

This is not meant to be a deflection from the platform issues, nor do we believe there should be a cessation in giving to the parties and candidates. Our parliamentary democracy allows businesses and individuals to support the candidates and parties of their choice. However, those making the biggest donations must not, or even appear to, have special ­influence ­after the poll.

Until campaign finance legislation is on the books in Barbados, donors should voluntarily start disclosing their contributions within a month after the vote.

This is about doing the right thing.

—Barbados Nation

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Check campaign finance

Check campaign finance

ONE OF THE disappointments about the upcoming January 19 general election is that it will be held without campaign finance legislation in place.

It may not be on the front burner for many people, particularly die-hard partisan supporters who blindly follow party lines. The political parties will speak to the issue, even if they procrastinate on enacting such legislation.

A bruising year

A bruising year

Not even the most pessimistic projections could have prepared us for what 2021 would bring.

The year 2020 had ended with a bag of mixed blessings. Our hearts were broken by the loss of 127 lives to Covid-19 which had spread to infect just over 7,000 people. Simultaneously, the pandemic had also unleashed an incredible spirit of generosity, resiliency, resourcefulness and sense of community that was inspiring and touchingly beautiful to witness.

China: no more Mr Nice Guy

China: no more Mr Nice Guy

More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the latest sign that the Beijing regime will no longer tolerate dissent of any kind. It was total overkill—a couple of cops with a court order would have sufficed—but they were “sending a message” to other “malcontents”.

Earlier, speedier Covid testing needed

The increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases that continue to alarm us have given rise to numerous solutions offered by various experts and the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 team.

There is the recurring admo­nition by all of them to the population to get vaccinated. There are even calls to legislate mandatory vaccination.

Tackle garbage situation in Chaguanas

Have you ever driven along Connector Road in Chaguanas? If you don’t know where it is, it’s a very convenient route that connects Pierre Road, Charlieville, with the Chaguanas Main Road, just west of the Chaguanas Borough Corporation.

Two laws that will shape Guyana’s energy development

With 300 million barrels of oil per discovery and an 80-per cent success rate, the largest energy company in the Americas, ExxonMobil, said Guyana’s “numbers are incredible”. Exxon added that it will inject US$30 billion into the country to develop its oil blocks—nearly six times the size of the country’s 2020 GDP. The numbers are overwhelming, but few people understand the actual implications of how this will transform the local and regional scenario.