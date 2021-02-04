Chess moves: Guyana, Taiwan, China, Caracas

IF you’re a small country, nine billion barrels of oil reserves gets you noticed. But it won’t put you in control.
On Tuesday, Venezuela agreed to release two fishing boats with a dozen crew from the port of Guiria, just across from Port of Spain, where they were held by the Venezuelan navy from January 21.
The hapless fishermen were caught in a four-dimensional Guyanese chess game with the US, China and Venezuela—and now Taiwan. A Taiwanese trade and investment office in Georgetown was a surprise announcement on Wednesday—and shock cancellation yesterday.
Let’s start with the fishers. They were held around 15 miles inside internationally recognised Guyanese waters. Except that Venezuela does not recognise those waters as Guyanese.
Nobody in Caracas cares about a few offshore fish. But they do care about their claim to the surrounding seas, and the oil and gas below.
On land, Venezuela claims the three-quarters of Guyanese territory lying west of the Essequibo river.
At sea, their claimed boundary runs almost eastwards from the mouth of the Essequibo. It would give them almost the whole of Guyana’s internationally recognised exclusive economic zone, plus a good slice of Suriname’s and a corner of French Guiana’s beyond.
ExxonMobil’s massive oil finds lie well into the eastern third of their offshore Stabroek block — but they fall inside the Venezuelan claim.
After decades of stagnation, the UN secretary general Antonio Gutteres at Guyana’s prompting in January 2018 referred the dispute to the International Court of Justice, sitting in the Netherlands. In December last year, the court agreed to take the case.
Venezuela says it does not recognise the c+ourt’s jurisdiction. But they may take part in a case management conference originally scheduled for January 15, and now set for February 26.
The Court will take years to reach a ruling. But the Venezuelans want to assert their claims. The Venezuelan navy patrolled repeatedly inside Guyanese waters last month.
And the Chinese? They have stakes on both sides.
China is a big customer for Venezuelan oil, and a major creditor. Much of Venezuela’s oil production was pre-sold to Beijing years ago.
Meanwhile, the state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation has a 25 per cent stake in ExxonMobil’s nine billion barrel Stabroek block. Onshore, a Chinese company owns Guyana’s main bauxite mine, and another last year bought a major gold mine from its former Canadian owners.
On Wednesday, just ahead of the Taiwan announcement, Guyana’s foreign minister Hugh Todd visited the Chinese embassy to say thank-you for 20,000 promised doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
China has nothing to gain from a Guyana-Venezuelan border conflict.
As in the rest of the region, Chinese construction companies are the default setting for big infrastructure projects, but with mixed results. A Chinese-built US$187 million sugar factory at Skeldon was nothing short of a disaster, and now stands closed. An upgrade of the international airport agreed in 2012 is running above cost, behind schedule and below the original specification.
Other big infrastructure projects are in the pipeline for future allocation, including a new Demerara river bridge and an all-weather road to Brazil.
And the US? The former Trump administration had ultra-friendly relations with Irfaan Ali’s Guyanese government since it took office in August, and before —they backed it in a five-month wrangle with the former incumbent over the vote count.
Trump’s secretary of state Mike Pompeo visited Guyana in September. The two countries activated their shiprider agreement, in abeyance for 22 years. It allows US vessels with a Guyanese representative on board to patrol in Guyanese waters – which are now dotted generously with oil installations. A US coast guard cutter started a patrol on January 8, with a visit next day from Admiral Craig Faller of the US Southern Command.
None of this was welcomed by Maduro. Seizing the Guyanese fishing boats may have been an experimental prod at the Biden administration, to test reactions. Oddly, Wednesday’s public announcement of the investment office came not from the Guyanese foreign ministry, and not from Taiwan. It came from the US Embassy in Georgetown, with a warm-welcome note about “security, democratic values and prosperity.” Taiwan said later that the agreement was signed on January 11, when Donald Trump was still president.
The Trump administration was a big backer of Taiwan. And based on Wednesday’s announcement, so is Biden’s. The planned Taiwanese office would not have been an embassy. In 1972, Guyana was the first Caricom country to recognise the People’s Republic, two years ahead of T&T. That was not going to change.
But the proposal for an investment office infuriated Beijing. Indeed, the Chinese foreign ministry yesterday called on the Guyanese to “earnestly take steps to correct their mistake.” The Chinese ambassador told Todd of the “displeasure” of China’s president Xi Jinping. That registers around a 9.5 on the annoyance scale.
Guyana swiftly terminated the Taiwan agreement, citing “miscommunication.” There were to be no “diplomatic ties or relations with Taiwan.”
So who is calling the shots in Georgetown? Not the US, for sure.
Five Caricom countries – Belize, St Kitts-Nevis, St Vincent and St Lucia and Haiti –still recognise Taiwan. How long will that last? It could be game, set and match to Beijing.