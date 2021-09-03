Childhood matters

When I began writing last week’s column, my intention had simply been to locate the source of my relationship with words and reading. It went its own way.
Memories have specific traits, I think. Some can be the strong, silent type, practical in the sense that they act as protective mechanisms, shielding us from trauma. Some can be giddy and rambunctious, jumping up with little coaxing: Pick me! Pick me! Others can be more measured, stirring like lethargic cats only at feeding time. And so, I was merrily humming along with my childhood reveries, decanting those sparkling moments of primary school, when the unpleasant stain of secondary school jostled its way into my consciousness, blotting up the happy juice. Trauma does that.
I am not inclined to return to the subject, except that I thought I should share that responses to the column came from roughly three streams. One was sympathetic. Another was from many who had similar experiences at various educational institutions: primary, secondary and tertiary. It was striking how they did not feel it was a subject they should discuss; either from feeling it would appear to be disloyal, or not wanting to risk the ire of those who disagreed. Either way, it is one of the effects of bullying and the states of dread it invokes. While I had spoken only of my personal experience, I am aware that it is a commonplace.
Why do you think the notion of the stiff upper lip, and the code of silence, was instilled into young boys?
The third kind of response came from people who were delighted to revisit the happiness of their school days. One woman recalled the drunken sailor song, which my primary school teacher let me know was one they had been taught at the training college. It seems the drunken sailor had wide currency as a cautionary tale.
Responding to the column, she wrote about her time, and somehow, it made me think of Sparrow’s “Happy School Days”.
“I enjoyed school in the UK, in NW London! Racism abounded but I think I did a Trini steups at all that! Probably because I had my family: mother, father, sister, brother. More songs, CoE [Church of England] hymns, acting in musical plays, ballet dance, rounders, silly and wonderful play, PE classes (climbing ropes ugh!) and NO Common Entrance! Just a few tests at specific and few times and all assessed in fifth year to send me and my sister to Grammar School in the late sixties.”
Naturally my mind went down the Common Entrance road, as I wondered yet again, why the opportunity that had presented itself when Covid-19 shut down so many ways of life, had not been taken to remove the SEA examinations. It has been a blot on the education landscape for too long, but has continued because no one has had the temerity to dismantle it. I cannot think of one reason relating to the welfare of children for it to continue. I imagine there are logistical reasons for its persistence. I had naively imagined the Ministry of Education pirouetting in all its finery that they finally had a golden moment to do something meaningful. It’s not like they have said they oppose the removal of SEA exams; the difficulty, they said, lies in the transition, and the opportunity was thrust into their laps.
Yet, they continue down the same vilified road without grasping that the times we live in are not a small hiccup and things will revert to a comfort zone. I know it is hard to accept all that it means, even if we say it out loud. At some level we feel that we are caught in a circumstance that will end and familiar life will resume. That will never happen. We have to accept that. Pandemic or not, vaccines or not, climate change or not; nothing will ever be what it was.
If we do not work hard to shrug off this instinctive perspective, we will never be able to wrap our minds around planning for an unimaginable future.
The process of education, as we have known it, demands a batch of big, boggling questions to get a sense of where it should or can go. What would be relevant? Certainly not penmanship. As the proclamations came regarding face-to-face tuition for vaccinated and online for others, I wondered about those who still don’t have online access, and wonder piled upon wonder.
From decades away I can feel the privilege of my primary school interactions. I know what a buffer they have been in my buffeted life. What is the impact of online learning in terms of socialisation? What kind of skills do children need to help them negotiate their future?
What kind of support do we need to provide for them as they struggle within cloistered environments? Do we continue to pretend that mental health is an insignificant component of their development, despite a multitude of warnings from practitioners in the field? Do we continue to ignore those for whom conventional methods have not only failed, but have had damaging effects?
In many ways, I had to bypass the traditional systems for my own survival. Out of concern, I urge those charged with the responsibility for educating our children to use the unprecedented chance to do a realistic evaluation of the system and to act instead of play-acting.
