China and Covid: the cost of infallibility

Gwynne Dyer

Even the Pope claims to be infallible only on matters of faith and doctrine. On the chance of rain or the speed of a racehorse he will freely admit that he is just as fallible as you and I. Whereas secular dictators, and especially ones who are building a personality cult, are implicitly claiming to be infallible about everything.

This is quite a burden, although it helps that dictators can deny things have gone wrong, and punish anybody who says otherwise. Nevertheless, sooner or later people are bound to notice that things really have gone wrong. That is President Xi Jinping’s main problem at the moment, but it is also China’s.

For more than two years now, Xi has loudly proclaimed that China’s zero-Covid policy has been a brilliant success that demonstrates the superiority of the Chinese system and of his own leadership. And for a while there, the evidence was on his side.

The Covid death toll in China is still under 6,000, while Covid fatalities in the United States, with only a quarter of China’s population, are nearing the million mark. However, China achieved this miracle only by almost completely shutting its borders and imposing draconian shutdowns on entire cities at the first sign of an infection.

That succeeded for a while, just as it did in Australia and New Zealand, two geographically isolated countries that followed essentially the same policy. But their governments knew that this could not be a permanent policy, and as soon as the great ­majority of their populations were fully vaccinated they began to release the restrictions.

Happily, by then the Omicron variant was taking over, making Covid even more infectious but far less ­lethal, especially for vaccinated people. Xi Jinping seems to have missed that memo, and has pressed on with the zero-Covid policy even at great cost to the Chinese economy and in the face of growing resentment among ordinary Chinese people.

At the moment, 340 million people, around one-quarter of the population, are under full or partial lockdown in 46 different cities. The 25 million residents of Shanghai, China’s commercial capital, are in their fifth week of lockdown.

Guangzhou, the southern industrial hub, has ordered the mass testing of 5.6 million people after the detection of one suspected Covid case. Even Beijing is teetering on the brink of lockdown, with schools already closed and people panic-buying provisions for what could be another long ­confinement to their homes.

Given the huge infection rate of Omicron—in both the United States and the United Kingdom around 70 per cent of the population have had Covid at least once—this policy cannot logically have a long-term future.

The ceaseless lockdowns are hitting China so hard that second-quarter growth in an economy that used to boast of ten-per cent-plus growth rates is forecast to be only 1.8 per cent. This means not only unemployment and potential unrest, but Chinese customers elsewhere shifting away from dependence on supply chains originating in China. The shift could be permanent.

And yet Xi Jinping perseveres with the policy. His regime has not even speeded up vaccinations in ­China, although fewer than half the over-60s have even had one booster shot. Nothing must be allowed to suggest the zero-Covid policy is failing. Why?

Because an absolute dictator must appear infallible. Xi has boasted so much of the “success” of his victory over Covid, made it so much his own signature achievement, that no doubt can be admitted—especially at a time when he is planning to make his dictator-for-life status official.

This autumn marks the end of the two five-year terms that Xi would have been permitted under the Communist Party’s post-Mao rules, which were designed precisely to thwart other would-be absolute dictators from gaining powers.

His plan was to be elected to a rule-breaking third term at the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party next October or November, and even a year ago he looked like a shoo-in.

Xi has purged and/or jailed a great many senior officials on corruption charges, and those who were still in office seemed thoroughly cowed. Nevertheless, there are still a lot of senior Party people who think one-man rule is always a mistake.

Xi’s complicity with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and his continuing Covid blunder also count against him with many important people, and the Party Congress, normally a choreo­graphed, almost ritual event, could theoretically turn against him.

You’d still be unwise to bet against Xi’s chances of a third term (and as many more as his lifespan allows), but he himself is now running scared. Which probably means there will be no change in the current, crazy Covid policy, at least until the end of the year.

—Author Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist based in London

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Britain must let BVI decide

Britain must let BVI decide

The British government should be embarrassed to be associated with any plan to suspend the constitution of the ­British ­Virgin Islands (BVI), dissolve its elected government and place the country under direct rule from London.

This recommendation from an enquiry conducted by British judge Gary Hickinbottom on the request of BVI Governor John Rankin makes one wonder in what century Britain is living. This proposal is 19th century pure Crown Colony government with a vengeance.

An act of God

An act of God

And so it has come to pass. One week after the island-wide blackout of February 16, we told you in this space that, from among the best authority available, there would be, there could be no one to blame for what happened.

We told you that the determination had already been made as to what happened, how and why, and that nobody could have been held responsible for that. It was a warning against the natural national tendency to go for blood. Loud had been the shouts of sabotage, the result of worker discontentment, and a clamour for heads to roll.

The second cricket revolution

The second cricket revolution

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

The second cricket revolution

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

China and Covid: the cost of infallibility

China and Covid: the cost of infallibility

Even the Pope claims to be infallible only on matters of faith and doctrine. On the chance of rain or the speed of a racehorse he will freely admit that he is just as fallible as you and I. Whereas secular dictators, and especially ones who are building a personality cult, are implicitly claiming to be infallible about everything.

Spinning top in mud

The rate at which gun-related executions and murders in general are currently being carried out in this country has gone past critical status. Trinbagonians must now demand from the ones whom they put in authority to arrest the current situation post haste.