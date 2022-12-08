China and Iran: tyrants in retreat

Gwynne Dyer

Retreat is one of the most difficult military operations, for two reasons. One, there is generally no plan for retreat, and there are lots of moving parts that can go wrong. Two, your opponent will be growing in confidence and ambition as you pull back and reveal your weakness.

Exactly the same logic applies to political retreats. One week ago, China’s President, Xi Jinping, had absolutely no intention of abandoning his fanatical but futile goal of “eliminating” Covid-19, and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was still determined to suppress the anti-hijab protests at all costs (448 deaths so far).

Both countries have been ruled by self-selecting groups of ideologically-driven men (they’re always men) for a long time, and in both cases they have wound up with a single individual becoming de facto dictator-for-life. They are tyrants, in the technical, not-necessarily-pejorative sense of the word.

“Absolute” power of the sort held by Xi and Khamenei is always a bit of a con game: no one man can compel the obedience of millions of others by sheer physical force. Others must help him to create a facade of omnipotence and invincibility, and they ultimately have a say in how to preserve it.

Even the millions have a say, in the sense that they must tacitly consent to be ruled, if only because they fear the consequences of defying the tyranny. If ever they run out of patience and lose that fear, the whole ramshackle edifice of power begins to shake. At that point, the enablers around the tyrant may start to panic.

They may first advocate a violent “crack-down” on the protesting public: Ayatollah Khamenei’s enforcers have been trying that for months, to no avail. Or, depending on how they assess the public mood, they may go straight to recommending major concessions to the popular demands.

Evidently, Xi or his advisers were spooked by some people chanting “Down with Xi Jinping” and “Down with the Communist Party” in the crowds that were protesting against Covid restrictions. As a result, practically all the Covid controls in place over the past three years have been abolished in less than a week.

This is not an orderly retreat to a prepared position. It is panic flight, and the consequences for the regime may be grave. As Dr Siddharth Sridhar, a clinical virologist at the University of Hong Kong, told the BBC: “A big mistake right now would be to say Omicron is harmless, now it’s time to open up.” But that’s exactly what the regime is doing.

It’s high time to end the incessant lockdowns in China, but the population is only partly vaccinated, with under-performing Chinese-made vaccines that have not been tested at all against the omicron variants of the Covid-19 virus. To end all controls in mid-winter, with the mass travel of Chinese New Year coming up next month, is just asking for it.

“It” is a wave of Covid infections that Bloomberg recently estimated could lead to 5.8 million cases requiring intensive care. That’s 15 cases for every ICU bed in China country, so Covid deaths could reach 1.5 million, according to an article in Nature Medicine earlier this year.

There was a right way to do this. First, import more effective mRNA vaccines and spend six months inoculating everybody up to at least two doses, while eliminating only the silliest restrictions on public movement. Then gradually remove the rest over another 12 months, to avoid mass deaths due to an overwhelmed health system.

That is what a well-managed retreat from an untenable position would look like. This is the polar opposite, and we’ll be lucky if Xi doesn’t embark on some rash military adventure to distract public opinion from his deteriorating domestic position.

Whereas the Iranian regime, despite all the violence, is showing a certain tactical skill in retreating from its own untenable position.

The current protests began with a young woman allegedly being beaten to death by the “morality police” for wearing her obligatory hijab (head-scarf) too loosely. Many women in the cities are now not wearing hijab at all, and getting away with it—and last week saw a (perhaps deliberately confusing) announcement that the morality police have been “suspended”.

This looks like managed retreat, even if the concession is untrue or only temporary. The Iranian regime has long experience in dealing with these waves of protest, and it has learned how to play the long game.

It could actually lose this time—the protests have lasted far longer than any previous ones—but you can at least discern a strategy behind the Islamic regime’s actions. In China, not so much.

Author Gwynne Dyer is an international journalist based in London.

Failure by design

Failure by design

JUSTIFIABLY, the public indulged in a good deal of finger-­pointing, pinning blame on the perceived culprits responsible for the recent episodes of destructive flooding. Reckless land developers and home-owners; land-grabbers and industries and individuals with terrible waste-disposal practices were prime among them. Generally glossed over was the institutional failure responsible for creating an environment conducive to such ­lawlessness.

The problem with focusing on the symptoms of any problem is that the solutions applied are invariably a plaster for a sore while the real problem is allowed to fester and continue doing damage.

Dominica’s damped-down election

Dominica’s damped-down election

With three Eastern Caribbean elections in six months, we’ve had two high-drama fireworks and one damped-down fizzle.

On June 23, Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell rocketed from zero seats to boot out his 75-year-old namesake, Keith Mitchell, who was in power for 22 of the past 27 years—the last nine with all 15 elected seats.

PNM choir practice

PNM choir practice

This past Sunday afternoon after the France-Poland game, I went into town for my usual walk around the Savannah. I have not been keeping up with politics properly, so I was surprised by the scattered crowd of people around the Grand Stand.

At first, I wondered if there was some kind of 5K, or maybe some fitness thing. But many of the people were in red, PNM game-day colours, so I deduced that it was a PNM event. I think I should be more alert to these things, and probably should check my party card to see if it is in good order. It might have lapsed. I should probably see if they will let me renew it.

The death penalty tramples upon dignity

On Human Rights Day tomorrow, the Greater Caribbean for Life (GCL) urges Caribbean leaders and citizens in our region to reflect on the fact that the theme this year: Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All, is in keeping with GCL’s goal of achieving regional/global abolition of the death penalty.

The dignity of the human person is the foundation of a moral vision for society. The use of the death penalty is not consistent with promoting the dignity of offenders. GCL believes society has a right to protect itself from persons who commit heinous crimes, and offenders must be held accountable. However, we believe non-lethal means are sufficient.

Focus on balanced protection

Monday’s Express editorial titled “Get with the times, LATT” would, undoubtedly, be the precursor to a game changer ultimately beneficial to consumers engaging two extremely essential industries of legal and medical, in which local practitioners’ prohibitive advertising is more a justification for overcharging consumers compared to not being allowed to advertise their proficiencies transparently.

Educated consumers are at a profound loss to understand why, in modern times, our regulators so obdurately refuse to recognise law and medicinal practices as big business. Internationally, all such industries not only advertise their services, but educate consumers on their area of expertise while professionally competing for price-attractive business.