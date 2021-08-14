China chaos ahead

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated 100 years recently. Founding member Mao Zedong became leader and founded the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on October 1, 1949, after leading forces in the civil war that defeated the Nationalist government of Chiang Kai-shek which withdrew to Taiwan.
Until his death in 1976, “the Great Helmsman” ruled China with an iron hand. His Great Leap Forward and Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution produced chaos, death and destruction. During his totalitarian rule, it is estimated between 40 million and 80 million Chinese died from starvation, persecution, prison labour and mass executions.
After Mao, Deng Xiaoping, “Architect of Modern China”, led the country away from a planned economy and opened it up to foreign investment and technology. With his market-economy reforms, China emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Deng’s successors, Jiang Zemin followed by Hu Jintao, continued his economic path. China experienced phenomenal economic growth and social transformation through urbanisation and industrialisation to become a world power.
Present leader Xi Jinping is modelling himself after Mao, pursuing absolute control of party, government and country. After his ascension as President in 2013, he started moving against rivals. Bo Xilai, “Princeling” like Xi and a “serious threat”, another senior party official and two highest-ranking generals were accused of plotting to “usurp the party and seize power”. All ended up in prison. A decade later, exactly what these men did is still unknown.
In Xi’s first five years, the party’s internal-discipline agency charged an average of nearly 12,000 officials annually. About three-quarters have been sentenced to prison or are facing trial. Even more suffered dismissal. It is believed the powerful agents of the party have used “rampant” torture in their investigations.
Xi is determined even the party must not defy him. He has drained power from the CCP’s highest institutions—the Central Committee, the Politburo and its standing committee, and established new mechanisms—Commissions. He heads them all, concentrating power in his own hands. He ensured an amendment to the constitution in 2018 that could make him supreme leader for life at the 20th Party Congress in October 2022.
But until then, he must ensure things don’t go awry. He is now seeking to regulate society itself. When Xi took over, Chinese society was already in the throes of “dizzying change”. After three decades of opening its economy to the world, a massive middle class emerged, at present estimated at 400 million, almost one-third of China’s total population.
This middle class is now posing a problem. They face acute stresses and anxieties. James Kynge of the Financial Times says, “For tens of millions of middle-class people in China’s large cities, life has become a hamster wheel of increasing effort and diminishing reward. Costs for housing, education, healthcare and other expenses are rising faster than average salaries, giving many people the sensation of running to stand still.”
Xi knows people’s anxieties make political control difficult. The party is responding. For example, as after-school tutoring proliferates from parents’ anxiety to secure the best education for their offspring, the party has declared parents are piling too much work on children and announced strict curbs on tutoring companies, shocking an industry worth more than $100 billion annually in sales.
Another lucrative industry—video gaming—is now criticised as “spiritual opium” and for increasing “myopia among students”. Shares in Tencent, China’s largest online gaming provider, fell 11 per cent. And to deal with rising outrage over allegations of sexual assault against women, the party is signalling moves to suppress a culture of heavy post-work drinking, shaking shares in alcohol companies. The culture ministry will ban songs from karaoke venues that the party says spread “harmful information”, encouraging listeners into drug taking, gambling and religion, “as well as endangering Chinese sovereignty”. Shades of Mao’s cultural revolution when millions died!
How far will Xi go? “Beijing will not hesitate to completely overhaul the entire business environment if it deems it politically necessary,” says Plenum consultant Chen Long. Sir John Redwood, chief global strategist for Charles Stanley, says, “Xi Jinping is now more preoccupied with control and power than with allowing free enterprise to help China catch or surpass the US.” Indeed, last Friday, the Financial Times reported “China has now released a five-year plan to strengthen regulatory control over strategic sectors in Beijing’s latest push to assert Communist party supremacy over the world’s second-largest economy”. Alarming!
Brooke Masters in the Times warns that the regime will turn its wrath on any company or sector earning its displeasure. The newspaper reports “regulatory measures have already stunned investors in Chinese business and knocked tens of billions of dollars off the valuations of some of the country’s biggest tech groups”. Analysts say “the crackdown will intensify”. Utterly ominous! This will be a definite disincentive to investment. It will retard the country’s economic momentum, increasing anxieties in the population.
On Friday, writing in the Wall Street Journal, George Soros said “Xi’s dictatorship threatens the Chinese state”. Discontent will grow and, judging from his approach, Xi will deal with it the way his model Mao did. Is chaos coming for China?