China in the world today

AT the conference last week marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, President XI Jinping is said to have declared that “the days of China being bullied are over”.
During a discussion over Chinese-American relations two weeks ago, commentator Carla Mills told a television interviewer that “you have to say to China, you want to be part of the global community, then abide by the rules of the global community”.
In an atmosphere in which there is increasing evidence of a new “cold war,” the government in Beijing is unabashed about trumpeting its phenomenal rise as a world power, on its own terms. Current activity in the developing world speaks to the manner in which Martin Jacques’ insights are coming into full view. Jacques is the author of the 2009 best-seller When China Rules the World. It is sub-titled The end of the Western World and the birth of a new Global Order. It is described as a study as to how, “as China rapidly re-assumes its traditional place at the centre of East Asia, Jacques argues that the old tributary system (of Chinese organisation and development) will resurface in a modern form, contemporary ideas of racial hierarchy will be redrawn and China’s age-old sense of superiority will reassert itself”.
The recent tit-for-tat exchanges between the Chinese Ambassador in Trinidad and Tobago and the deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in this newspaper, point to the existence of such tensions as they now exist. On this week’s edition of the programme On Point, carried on Jamaica Business Access TV Monday night, two guests sought to explore and answer the question of whether the continuing enlargement of the China footprint in that country’s economic development is “good or bad”. As an introduction into the discussion, one man talking on the issue protested loudly that if they are not careful, Jamaicans could wake up one morning and find that their country has become the first Chinese colony in the Caribbean. One of the guests during the discussion called out the number of highways and other main access roads in Jamaica which have been constructed or are being upgraded with Chinese financing.
The show’s hostess had introduced the segment by referring to the current protests in Sri Lanka over a Chinese development there, and the notion that the major airport in Zambia has been taken over by the Chinese, because of that country’s default on a loan for its construction.
In late March this year, the France 24 news channel ran a documentary on the China-Zambia story. The presenter’s opening statement was that while China’s presence is visible all over Africa, it is nowhere as much as in Zambia. The programme was titled “Zambia, under Chinese influence.”
Against the protests of some ordinary citizens as well as opposition politicians, government representatives make this enabling assertion: China was one of the first countries to support Zambia’s fight for independence, and consequently one of the first to establish diplomatic relations with Lusaka.
While market vendors complain about unfair competition from the Chinese chicken farmers, others are grateful for the jobs created by massive investments in the country’s lifeblood copper industry. Chinese money built the railroad which connects one of the huge copper mining operations to the port in Western Tanzania.
One of the prominent mining concerns, the Marco Polo Company, built a housing community for workers, including a police post, a school and a playing field, nearer to the job sites. Some complained, however, that the buildings were new and improved, but they were too small, and lacked proper ventilation. “The bulldozers destroyed our homes before we left,” one young lady said. “It was so scary.”
Others complained about strained relations between themselves and relatives of the Chinese industrialists.
There is the acknowledgement that sizeable numbers of Zambians have had good paying jobs, and enjoyed a measure of prosperity. But on the flip side, political observers say there is a real sense that “China’s influence outweighs that of the local people.” One opposition spokesperson told the interviewers in some senses, “it is safer to be Chinese in Zambia, than Zambian.” Chinese businesses are said to be “everywhere, in every sector”.
The interviews were conducted during the political season, with one opposition spokesman saying Chinese money finances political campaigns. “They operate without caring about the consequences, without fear, with impunity. Like they are untouchable. You hear these stories every day,” he said.
Antonio Mwanza is the government spokesman, referred to by admirers as “the young Obama.” He says the Chinese are taking away nothing from his country and “have invested billions of their own money”.
But the opposition presidential candidate Andyford Banda complains about a lack of transparency regarding the government agreements with the Chinese. He says there’s no public accounting as to “how much we owe China”.
While avoiding much regarding the political situation, one of the Chinese industrialists would concede, however, that “what we want is stability”.
• Andy Johnson is a
veteran journalist