China: no more Mr Nice Guy

Gwynne Dyer

More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the latest sign that the Beijing regime will no longer tolerate dissent of any kind. It was total overkill—a couple of cops with a court order would have sufficed—but they were “sending a message” to other “malcontents”.

Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee defended the police operation (which also arrested current and former editors and board members in their homes) in fluent Orwellian Newspeak: “Any­body who attempts to use media work as a tool to pursue their political purpose contravenes the law. They are the evil elements that damage press freedom.”

It’s not just Hong Kong: all of China is closing down. The limited free speech and tolerance of dissent that prevailed for 20 years under President Xi Jinping’s predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, have been systematically eroded, and Xi is now effectively president-for-life.

He even encourages a personality cult, something the Party had managed to avoid since the catastrophe of Chairman Mao Zedong. And there’s no velvet glove on the iron hand any more: uppity ethnic groups like the Tibetans and Uyghurs are just overwhelmed by imported majorities of Han Chinese, and those who complain get sent to concentration camps.

It’s the same abroad. “Wolf warrior” diplomats berate the foreign countries they are stationed in for any criticism of China, and the crushing of Hong Kong’s liberties signals the abandonment of any notion of seducing Taiwan into unification under the banner of “one country, two systems”. When the time comes, it will be annexed by force.

But the question is: why now? Xi’s personality is authoritarian, to be sure, but that is pretty standard among the “princelings” who grew up as part of the second and third generation Communist aristocracy. Yet for decades they supported term limits on the leadership because that protected them from being victimised by another Mao figure.

If they now accept Xi’s elevation to supreme and perpetual power, it cannot just be because they are afraid of him. He’s only one man. There also has to be some sense among others in the Party’s leadership that it will need a tough autocrat to ride out the coming storms and preserve its rule. So what storms might those be?

It has been evident for years that Beijing was cooking the books and overstating China’s economic growth rate.

It was obvious from previous examples where industrialising countries enjoyed high growth rates by exploiting cheap labour flooding into the cities from the countryside that this was a once-only bonus. The ten per cent growth never lasts more than one generation; then it falls back to the “normal” two to three per cent. Recent examples are Japan (1955-85) and South Korea (1960-90).

Maybe the Chinese regime thought they were exempt because they were Communists, but they were ignoring the fact that the Soviets rode the exactly same economic roller-coaster (except that it was interrupted in the middle by the Second World War). Or maybe they just forgot that they are really running a hybrid capitalist economy, not a Communist one.

Like it or not, China has had its 30 years of high-speed growth (1985-2015), and behind a facade of lies its real growth rate has already been falling for at least half a decade. In the last few quarters, indeed, China’s Gross Domestic Product has grown at half the rate of the American GDP.

That is partly due to a surge in US production while the economy recovers from the Covid lockdowns, but the published Chinese growth rates have been fictions for at least the past five years. Realistic estimates, “reverse-engineered” from electricity consumption and other proxies, have been more like three to four per cent, and growth is destined to fall further.

The Chinese birth rate has collapsed: each new age cohort entering the workforce will be much smaller than the one before, which will hit demand very hard. Moreover, the debt incurred by reckless over-investment in housing, roads and other infrastructure, just to keep the employment and growth statistics up, is already a major burden on the economy.

Two implications of this are long-term threats to Communist rule in China. The Party’s promise to overtake the US economy and make China the world’s dominant power will probably never come to pass, nor will its promise to raise Chinese living standards to a developed-world level. (Current GDP per capita is only US$9,000.)

If the Communist Party can’t deliver on those two promises, what gives it the right to monopo­lise political power in China? It’s certainly not delivering on its old promise of equality either.

No wonder Xi Jinping is battening down the hatches politically, and no wonder the nomenklatura (to use the old Soviet word) are going along with it. Stagnation awaits.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China: no more Mr Nice Guy

China: no more Mr Nice Guy

More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the latest sign that the Beijing regime will no longer tolerate dissent of any kind. It was total overkill—a couple of cops with a court order would have sufficed—but they were “sending a message” to other “malcontents”.

Earlier, speedier Covid testing needed

The increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases that continue to alarm us have given rise to numerous solutions offered by various experts and the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 team.

There is the recurring admo­nition by all of them to the population to get vaccinated. There are even calls to legislate mandatory vaccination.

Tackle garbage situation in Chaguanas

Have you ever driven along Connector Road in Chaguanas? If you don’t know where it is, it’s a very convenient route that connects Pierre Road, Charlieville, with the Chaguanas Main Road, just west of the Chaguanas Borough Corporation.

Two laws that will shape Guyana’s energy development

With 300 million barrels of oil per discovery and an 80-per cent success rate, the largest energy company in the Americas, ExxonMobil, said Guyana’s “numbers are incredible”. Exxon added that it will inject US$30 billion into the country to develop its oil blocks—nearly six times the size of the country’s 2020 GDP. The numbers are overwhelming, but few people understand the actual implications of how this will transform the local and regional scenario.

Tax those capitalists in control of rising prices

IT appears that Covid-19 will be with us for a few more years and all the attendant fallout will continue. The poor in our country will get poorer and poorer, and will descend into starvation where life for the impoverished in Trinidad and Tobago will become nasty, brutish, poorer and short.

New year, new hope

The New Year is tomorrow, and I know many will receive 2022 with great hesitancy, for several reasons.

This year was filled with many challenges, disappointments, some good times, bad times, uncertainty and sorrowful moments for many of our citizens. I guess we can align this to the impact of Covid-19 and the economic downturn.