China’s irrelevant emperor

This weekend, in India’s capital, New Delhi, leaders of 43 developed and developing countries are meeting in a G20 Summit with India as current president. It is the largest number ever to participate in this gathering. But China’s President, Xi Jinping, is not there. Premier Li Qiang heads the Chinese delegation.
It is the first time Xi has skipped a G20 summit, causing much speculation. Many think it is intended as an affront to the meeting’s host and its prime minister, Narendra Modi. Beijing would be uncomfortable with India’s continuing rise as a global economic and military power. Long-simmering tensions persist over their Himalayan border where recent flare-ups occurred.
Then there are deepening ties between India and the United States, further augmented during Modi’s State visit where he received a “rapturous reception”. Significant economic investment agreements were signed which will further India’s rise to become the third largest economy behind the US and China, with GDP of US$8.4 trillion.
But it is the growing India/US military co-operation that would most disturb Beijing. There is solidarity between the two democracies in countering China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific. Billion-dollar defence deals from Modi’s visit would increase India’s military capacity, including jointly manufacturing fighter-jet engines, giving India access to “coveted” US technology. New Delhi will also purchase upgraded high-altitude armed drones, manufacturing some at home, strengthening capacity to monitor its 3,500-kilometre Himalayan border and counter moves by Beijing’s military. Today, India does more joint military exercises with the US than with any other country. Last year, their high-altitude exercise near the border provoked China’s protest. “We are growing our major defence partnership across all domains,” says US President Joe Biden.
Including space, where India recently made a historic landing on an unexplored part of the moon, adding to its global prestige, now further enhanced by the launch of an Indian rocket to explore the sun. India and America will send a joint mission to the International Space Station next year. We have reached “an unprecedented level of trust”, Modi told The Wall Street Journal.
Will Xi Jinping’s deliberate absence in New Delhi today dull the shine of India’s present moment? Hardly likely. Instead, it could further hurt China’s image now impaired by seemingly intractable economic challenges. As I pointed out previously, China’s 40-year economic boom is over. The model that powered the prosperity—state-financed investment in factories, buildings and infrastructure—is broken, leaving the country “drowning in debt”. And Beijing’s turn to domestic consumer spending and services has not borne fruit. The economy grew at just 3.2 per cent in the second quarter, dwarfed by America’s six per cent; and the renminbi tumbled on Thursday to 7.3 against the dollar—its lowest in 16 years.
Some believe another reason for Xi’s absence is a certain discomfort he now experiences at the G20 forum which he initially saw as an opportunity to increase Beijing’s geopolitical clout. The environment has changed, particularly US/China relations, now tense and often acrimonious. Also, Japan, South Korea and leading European countries have become firmer with Beijing.
“A tough crowd for Xi,” says Paul Haenle, director of think-tank, Carnegie China. Xi’s non-attendance would hurt China more than the G20. “It diminishes Beijing’s ability to shape the global agenda,” says Haenle. The absence will give Biden and other western leaders greater space to boost relations with developing nations, particularly countries of the global south, says Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser.
Darkening the cloud over China’s world standing is Xi’s trillion-dollar, debt-financed Belt and Road Initiative in 78 countries which threatens to transmit China’s debt problems overseas. Several countries are debilitated by their obligations to Beijing. Pakistan, for example, wants an IMF bailout but Washington strongly objects to using taxpayer-funded IMF loans in this way.
And there was more hype than substance to a recent meeting of the BRICS in South Africa where Xi presided over the planned expansion of the group from five to 11 members—his design to establish a China-led alternative to the US-led western world.
Not much binds this group except “a desire to hedge against the dollar and US leadership”, says analyst Daniel Price. Xi’s absence from the G20 Summit today underscores the lack of cohesion among the BRICS.
And China’s domestic and global problems are unlikely to be fixed anytime soon. The core problem is Xi himself, China’s modern-day emperor, anachronistic in today’s world. With Mao Zedong as his model, he has attained absolute control of party, government and country with a “brutal authoritarianism” and now has a suffocating hold on the country’s politics, society and economy.
But key to a country’s development is freedom and opportunity to pursue individual fulfilment. Today’s China knows this, has had a good taste of it. Ideologue Xi, however, wants the antiquated totalitarian authority of the one-party state penetrating every fabric of society, the individual and the economy.
We are at present witnessing the consequences of his tyrannical regulatory overreach, quite out of step with modern China. The increasing restless, jobless youth could eventually lose tolerance for Xi’s growing irrelevance.
Already at the G20 Summit in India today, the emperor’s absence is of little consequence.
—Ralph Maraj