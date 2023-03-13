In 1993, veteran calypsonian The Mighty Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool) sang, “Kaiso sick in de Hospital”. He lamented how the great and once proud Kaiso of “the village”, over the years, was beaten, brutalised and humiliated by strong forces from within and without. He cried that Kaiso was “in a coma”, and fervently hoped that he recovered and regained his rightful place in Trini culture. Sad to say, after some 30 years, Kaiso has finally succumbed and is now in the cultural cemetery.