Choice and freedom

In New York City two Sundays ago, the daughter and I walked around the picturesque part of town abutting the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and Brooklyn Museum, looking for a place to have lunch.
Vendors offered various wares from their street stalls on the pavement. In the square outside the entrance to the museum, a loudspeaker played Kees’ “Savannah Grass”. The song strikes in a special place in the heart of Trinis – and as a non-Trini, I can’t feel it in the same way. But unexpectedly hearing it being played in a public place in New York City felt uplifting. I may or may not have jumped up for about 20 seconds with a costumed lady, probably a flag woman for the festivities for which they were getting warmed up. In case I did, I’ve asked that any incriminating video not be shared.
I’m not sure what the event being prepped for was, but on that gorgeous, sunny Sunday in New York in late June, other festivities around the culmination of LGBTQ Pride Month clearly were. The girl and I covered a lot of ground that day, and everywhere we went, folks were out – literally and figuratively – in big numbers, adorned in the rainbow colours of Pride. The state of New York, she informed me, was where it all began… specifically at a place named the Stonewall Inn in lower Manhattan.
On the subway, a man of Indian origin boarded our carriage with his white partner. He had the air of a newbie, self-consciously and a bit awkwardly dipping his toes into the Pride thing for the first time. The partner was more overtly and outwardly out. Many young people, predominantly black and non-white in the part of Brooklyn we walked around, showed their colours. A surprise was the number of Caribbean flags being carried. Pride in New York was younger, blacker and more Caribbean than I’d imagined. Older generation Caribbean people are not homo-tolerant. Some interesting conversations must have taken place.
The day before, we’d marked the 80th birthday celebration for my mother in a part of the borough of Queens that had become Little Guyana and Little Trinidad. The conversation had turned to the US Supreme Court rulings the previous week on guns and abortion. Family and friends said that their adopted country suddenly felt like a very different place from the one that they’d taken to their hearts, and in which they’d lived for decades.
In an unabashed display of conservative political muscle, the court had taken two judicially/philosophically contradictory positions. In the case of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association Inc v Bruen, the court’s conservative majority ruled that the state’s tight control on citizens carrying guns in public in “concealed carry” fashion violated the US Second Amendment on the right to bear arms. In that case, it asserted the rights of the individual over the state, even with the clear public safety intent of the law.
However, that same week, in the case of Dobbs v Jackson, it asserted the right of the state over the individual in making abortion illegal, from the moment of conception. The ruling demolished the court’s own precedent, Roe v Wade, that had stood for nearly half a century. That ruling had placed women’s reproductive decision-making in their own hands. Now the states are free to enact statutes that outlaw abortion, and a process long set in motion has intensified with incredible swiftness.
The states in America’s union have effectively gained the right to make, on a woman’s behalf, an intensely personal decision. And whatever your personal position and/or religiously-driven position is on abortion, the ruling has the potential for unintended consequences.
A missed menstruation period could effectively be a six-week pregnancy by the time your Clearblue strip confirms it. What then? Be careful, ma’am, because your next step could see you on a murder charge. Remember, the law says “from conception”.
In an article in The Atlantic in which he argues, per its title, “Abortion is the new prohibition” – the early 20th century legal ban on alcohol – conservative writer David Frum said the extent and reach of the new law will come as a shock, even to those who support it.
They “may be surprised to discover that anti-abortion laws they had assumed were intended only to prohibit others also apply to them”.
“They may be surprised to discover that they could unwittingly put out of business in vitro fertilisation clinics, because in vitro fertilisation can involve intentionally destroying fertilised embryos”, Frum wrote.
“They may be surprised to discover that a miscarriage can lead to a police investigation”.
And yet, there is one significant, questionable argument made on the pro-abortion side. Advocates say that the outer limit should be set at 15 weeks, but that is fairly far along in the gestation period, which is 40 weeks. It is hard to make the argument, at that point, that “it is simply a collection of cells”.
Abortion is a fraught, thorny and messy question with no easy answers. However, freedom and choice should be consistently applied. The problem with the Supreme Court is that the majority asserted freedoms for the causes and positions that they supported, and restricted those of others holding positions that they didn’t.
True freedom is not trying to legislate out of existence, only the things we don’t like or approve of. It’s not an easy place to get to.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com