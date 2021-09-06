IF you visited this space two Tuesdays ago, you’ll probably have read the story of my interaction with Susie, a close friend who was vaccine hesitant.
Susie and I don’t pull punches in our interactions. She gives it to me straight, tells me exactly what she thinks of something I have or haven’t done. I’m the same with her. We value that straightforwardness in each other.
Nevertheless, as I read my account of trying to persuade her to take the vaccine —right here in black and white —it struck me that I sometimes came across as pushy. I could have been a little gentler. But I’m glad that I didn’t try to be the hero of my own narrative, and told it as it was. I’m sure that other people have had our experience.
Susie did get vaccinated, finally, last week. She got her first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, her preferred vaccine. It wasn’t easy. I’ll drop everything to take you where you want to go, I offered, as I’ve done throughout her hesitations and deliberations. No, she said. The crowds for Pfizer are large. You can’t afford that wait time.
Her first Pfizer foray wasn’t successful, but she wasn’t interested in any other jab. She became something of a logistics expert, and seemingly knew every place in Trinidad that was giving the Pfizer jab, and on which day. And then, one morning last week, she got through in one hour.
Vaccine brand-hunting is counter-productive. It slows down the rate of vaccination, and leaves people unprotected, at a time the super-virulent Delta variant is becoming more of a public health emergency. The medical experts at the World Health Organisation say that mutations thrive in unvaccinated populations. The best vaccine is the first one available to us as quickly as we can get it, they’ve been telling us for months.
Holding out for the best vax is like having to go out into the rain, wishing you had one of those big, branded corporate umbrellas, but having only a smaller, folding one. Stepping into the rain with the smaller umbrella makes more sense than doing so with no umbrella at all.
Nevertheless, I’m relieved that Susie migrated from outright hesitancy. How can I argue against having choice when it has shown me that it has the ability to drive some vaccine holdouts to overcome their hesitancy? Take win.
Choice is a central theme in decisions about whether to get vaccinated or not. I respect personal choice on vaccination. On the question of compulsory vaccination, I reside somewhere on the continuum between ‘uncomfortable with it’ and ‘opposed to it’.
But where some people who chose to not get vaccinated lose me, is in wanting general engagement to remain the same as it was before the pandemic. It can’t. We don’t live on individual desert islands. Our choice can adversely affect other people.
If we choose to drive at 100 kph on a busy public road with a school speed restriction of 30 kph, it’s unlikely that we alone would be affected by our decision. We could kill someone. Someone who wasn’t party to our choice.
Choice isn’t consequence-free. Some choices effectively remove someone from a particular activity. As a teacher, it’s your right to not get vaccinated. Indeed, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said on Saturday that teachers don’t have to declare to school administrators whether they have been.
But it’s unfair to schoolchildren for a teacher to both refuse to get vaccinated, and insist on returning to classroom teaching of them. That decision to not get vaccinated should in all conscience remove the teacher from consideration for classroom teaching. Note what I said… classroom teaching. Not a teaching job.
That should be the same for hospital workers. A decision to not get vaccinated should mean that the unvaccinated workers have effectively removed themselves from working in an institution in which there’s a high proportion of immuno-compromised people. By the same token, it’s Tony’s choice to not wash his hands after using the toilet, but being a food-server in a restaurant isn’t the circumstance or place to exercise his choice.
Respect for choice should be reciprocal. A lot has been written about the medical health establishment and pro-vaxxers stepping gently around the sensibilities of anti-vaxxers. I’ve not read anything about our holdout brothers and sisters needing to extend understanding to those of us who chose—on high-quality, authoritative and reputable medical advice—to get vaccinated.
Sensitivity and empathy are not one-way streets. Someone else’s choice can affect me, but even so, I wouldn’t want to deny it to them. Just respect mine as well. And respecting mine or anyone else’s means that it can’t be business as usual.
Vaccine requirements should be a no-brainer for schools and hospitals, but they’re not straightforward for other activities. Churches, mosques and mandirs re-opened yesterday. The Government set limits—on attendance at one-quarter of capacity; and on time, a maximum of one hour. It will be up to the religious places to decide whether congregants should be vaccinated. Such a requirement would be terribly divisive. Vaccine mistrust is deeply entrenched in the Christian church, particularly its Evangelical branch.
As we try to balance all of this, we’ve arrived at a delicate stage of pandemic management. I’m sensing less patience with vaccine sceptics from vaccine advocates. It may not matter. For many holdouts, scepticism has hardened into outright resistance.
The author is a media consultant. He can be contacted at his
website, oringordon.com