Choices have consequences.

Stephen R Covey, the American author of First Things First, said, “We are free to choose our actions... but we are not free to choose the consequences of these actions.”
As a nation, we need to contemplate this as we mourn the loss of the four men in the recent tragic workplace incident. To reduce the issue to a communication problem is to minimise what is happening. This pain suffered by the families directly results from our national choices over a long period.
To witness the broken women sitting in the darkness of a cold, windswept bus shelter as though they were waiting on the Marabella market to open, but realising that they were being disrespected as unwanted trash, is heart-wrenching. We have lost every drop of human kindness on the altar of money: a choice long in the making. These are unfortunate women who have sacrificed their husbands in the maw of a heartless company: a story writ repeatedly in our country in the last two decades. But this is the result of our choices in the previous two decades.
Bluntly, our problem is that a kakistocracy—a government of the worst people—has run and still runs our country. James Lowell, an American poet, wrote, “What fills me with doubt and dismay is the degradation of the moral tone... Is ours a ‘government of the people by the people for the people’, or... for the benefit of knaves at the cost of fools?” We have always had scamps in our halls of power, starting from Johnny O’Halloran, but we now have a system that invites inept persons and repels talented ones. We have accepted in our midst persons who are kleptocrats and make nothing of their misdeeds. Unfortunately, we blend these two worst instincts, but our poor are distracted from their wrongs and ineptitude. We join their circus of blaming their rivals while they steal and tinker with things they know little about. We pay the price. These women paid the ultimate price. Several mothers across the nation also pay the price, having lost their children to criminal activities.
Our two major political parties use different business models. On the one hand, there is a desire to control centrally. Cabinet ministers openly jostle each other as they bumble around. Friends and family is the way to govern since the leaders do not trust anyone, including the public. The civil service is maligned and demoralised. Independent, unbiased information to make public decisions is hard to come by. A lack of warmth and caring marks the spot.
On the other hand, we have a decentralised approach that enables corruption to flourish; plausible denial is the game. The result was our tiny nation being named in newspapers worldwide in the “Panama Papers” tales of financial crime. Lawsuits became a theatre and a source of funds.
The bigger the budgets, the less we got: our quality of life declined. The poor among us increased by 50 per cent between 2005 and 2014: the larger the tenders, the more corruption. The IDB estimated 26 per cent of project costs were paid in bribes and padded budgets. In 2010, the Financial Intelligence Unit reported $85.7 million in 300 suspicious transactions, but by 2020, there was $27 billion—65 per cent of our national budget—flagged from 1,831 transactions.
There are many ways to kill poor people: steal the money intended for schools and send the little boys onto the street to meet an inevitable end. Hospitals remain under-resourced, the poor die.
Under one regime, the Caribbean Airlines Board was complete with the “short pants man” who would hustle airline tickets. The party then fired the chairman. Still, it gave him the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) chairmanship because the Finance Minister was “new to the political process and had removed the CAL directors without prior Cabinet approval”. But the other party moved their HDC chairman and put him in charge of Petrotrin. Why?
The mystery of the resignation of Fitzroy Harewood (CEO) and the removal of Wilfred Espinet (chairman) has landed us in our mess today. Does either party care for us?
What about the present leaders’ qualifications and track record entitles them to lead Paria? Is Minister Young the de facto chairman, CEO and prime minister?
How could this crisis break and neither the chairman nor the CEO immediately appear publicly? Lives were at risk, yet the chairman could not stir himself to sit in the Crown Point airport to get a flight back on Friday night? Minister Young came in from a foreign trip on Friday night and was on site before the chairman! This matter is not a case of removing when the facts come in or being suspended. Personal integrity and leadership demand more.
Lord Browne, of BP fame, in 2007, made plans to demit office after the fire and the loss of 15 lives at a Texas refinery and the Prudhoe Bay poor maintenance debacle. None should shamelessly and brazenly stand their ground. Leaders get paid big bucks to make and take responsibility for strategic and crisis decisions.
Trust is built on empathy, and the tone of communication is crucial. Every worker in this country is watching this breach of trust; they will take the appropriate measures to protect themselves in the future. This breathtaking plunder of faith has disastrous consequences for the nation. Mr George, apparently, never read the press release before delivery or lacks language ability.
There is a golf course waiting! Just go there!
Choices have consequences.
“Man’s inhumanity to man makes countless thousands mourn!”