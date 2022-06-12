Choosing the one thing

“Bond, James Bond” is an immortal catchphrase; no youth of yesteryear would forget Dr No and Sean Connery. In that first movie in the franchise, Sean Connery said his name is “Bond,” then closes his lighter, “James Bond”. Those words lived through many years. This scene rushed into my memory last week, but a verse from Luke crowded it, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and troubled about many things. But one thing is needed, and Mary has chosen that good part.” Our national leaders have lost touch with the one crucial thing over a name!
I remember the arrival of Kamla as the political leader, whipping Basdeo Panday and snatching the prime ministership. One newspaper reported, “Persad-Bissessar moves around in Obama style, holding hands with her husband, Gregory, who is enjoying every minute of this campaign.” (Guardian, April 2010, and Wired868, August 2015.) She became Kamla! Thanks to Jack Warner, who was the bag man and campaign architect. When they fell out in 2015, he rudely tried to upset her by spilling the beans, “Her real name in school was Pushwattie, but she didn’t like that name, so she asked them to call her Kamla, and that’s why she is Kamla today...” (Guardian, September 2015.) Nobody blinked or objected.
Then came Camille Robinson–Regis, in a move reminiscent of Donald Trump, calling out our “Obama” by her full name. Discarding Michelle Obama’s advice, Kamla went low in an undignified response. Against the backdrop of her 2020 electoral campaign, this retort hit a raw nerve. All hell broke loose.
Implicit bias signals contribute to the growth of more insidious and mean-spirited prejudices. They are both the cause and symptoms of greater structural issues. Slogans do not destroy generations of distrust, rivalry and competition. Only open dialogue and a meeting of the hearts can achieve a new way of living.
The current national leaders forget that ethnic leaders must dilute their cultural appeal in our plural society. Dr Eric Williams (to an extent) and Basdeo Panday knew and practised that philosophy and knew how to use words. Remember “Massa day done” and “parasitic oligarchy”? Words can elevate our moral sentiments and articulate national goals. They can promote healing and understanding, inflame ugly passions, and unleash hateful trolls.
Issues that resonate either in the private or public domain are geared to achieve the primary objective of attaining power. The floating vote determines who will be the prime minister. Instead of having a proper conversation about race, several commentators jumped in to “contest the narrative” in an acute case of competitive victimhood. (Brereton, 2007.) They ignored the masterful Bissessar and La Guerre’s book (2013) explaining the genius of Panday in stitching together his administration’s support. It is worth a read for anyone interested in Trinidadian politics. Their book proposes “Who is in charge” as a significant determinant of political power, and discusses the use of coded words.
The dialogue taught me that not all senior counsel could read and understand a doctoral dissertation. One such luminary claimed to have read a ground-breaking dissertation/book by another of our brilliant women. But he missed the whole point of the book in his rush to support the tarnished star. Mahase (2021) explicitly states, “This book differs in approach and interpretation...it adopted a structural approach and located the entire movement...within the context of British imperialism and showed how imperialism worked in the different territories.” Mahase supports KO Laurence (1994) that the lessons from the slavery period were used to create and manage the indentured labour system. Indentured labour was about ensuring wages were kept at the desired level; it was another labour system of dominance. “Like serfdom and slavery, the indentureship system was one whereby the dominating power—whether this was the colonial state, the planters, the masters, the landlords, the rent collector or the European imperial power—had almost total control over the labour force, in one way or the other.”
To beat that and any such system needs a countervailing mass movement, not merely a flag woman. Where’s the band?
Unfortunately, we have significant societal failures and endemic crime because we refuse to confront the “system”. In 1988, Frank Rampersad, a former permanent secretary, observed, “The indigenous entrepreneurial class is not extensively populated by risk-takers in the Schumpeterian sense...have not demonstrated a willingness to extend the frontiers of production...” Words that still ring true. Our elites still ask, “What is the Government doing?” We resist embracing the digital world, still reaching for a bailout from the BPs and Shells. Like Dahomey and Calcutta recruiters, our elites still corruptly sell us; some of us keep being fooled by baubles.
There is no bailout to come. We have to row our boat. Re-imagine a new future.
We need honest conversations so that we may enjoy our beautiful land and all its blessings. Is not our children’s future the one thing worthy of our focus? I beg our national leaders and us to think and work together for the future good of our country.