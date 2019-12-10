Christmas memories and a T&T playlist

It is Christmas time again, and whether you are religious or not, this really is a special season, when we look inward, and feel the warmth of family, and indeed when we look outward, to neighbours, and to strangers. Growing up, Christmas was a very special time, when poverty was set aside, overtaken by cheer and excitement, issuing from goodwill and from makeovers in the living room, new curtains and cushion covers.
As I reminisce now on Christmas in childhood, I find a richness the colours of which have persisted over the decades. In my youth, as soon as Christmas appeared on the horizon a multiplicity of chores and rituals demanded attention. Of course, the drying of ginger and sorrel in the sun was standard. That was my job in our home. I had to open and grate dried coconut in preparation for making the sweetbread. It fell to me to grate the coconut, on a grater (which, for those who came in late, is very different from a blender).
On Christmas Eve, perhaps the day when we got the most productivity in the country, I had to beat the rich batter for sponge cake which included egg yolks from common fowl. It fell to me to strip the chairs clear of varnish by applying lye, so that a new coat could replace the old. There was also the rooster that I had fed all year, and the sad time had come to get him ready for the Christmas table.
Anyway, the above was just a digression. My aim here is to set forth a Christmas playlist with a local favour as a guide to Christmas listening. They are sounds that have emerged from our people in celebration of the season, and which, through the wonder of technology, are all available on YouTube. I try to provide some variety in the genres, so I include steelband, calypso, seasonal melodies, and parang.
So, for the steelband dimension of the Christmas playlist I recommend three selections, all of which are taken from Handel’s The Messiah. They include the following:
“The Hallelujah Chorus” by Desperadoes. The tenors in this performance ring like Christmas bells. They are magical and the arrangement invites the memory of Pat Bishop.
“For Unto Us a Child is Born” by Starlift. This is a 1966 Music Festival performance. This band, the creation of Ray Holman, is a critical part of our steelband tapestry. We have to thank elders like my friend Eastlyn Hinds who joined the band at origin in the 1960s, when we were at John D, and can still be found in the yard every year, helping to keep it going.
“Let Every Valley be Exalted” by Hylanders. This is high church here and a marker of local ingenuity, a tribute to the genius of Bertie Marshall. This performance introduced the amplified tenor to the country and world. I attended performances of The Messiah at Christmases in Minnesota, always in great anticipation of “Let Every Valley”.
For the calypso dimension of the local Christmas playlist I include pieces by Kitch, Spoiler, Chalkie and Crazy.
“Drink a Rum (and ponche a crema”). The 1954 version by Kitchener. This was the cry of the immigrant longing for home at this time of year, a plaintive cry from the cold, with bottle and spoon. “Moomah! Moomah!” Reminds me of listening to radio programmes on Christmas morning in the 1950s and 1960s when locals gathered at the BBC to send greetings home from London, to Boboy, Rookmin, and Tanty Merle. How they missed pone and black cake! We have cell phone now.
“Father Christmas” by Mighty Spoiler. In this song, typical Spoiler, he sings “Christmas morning ah get up early, to see what Father Christmas bring for me. He bring a police with a short pants, with a warrant for me for wife maintenance”.
“Something Salt (Soit)” by Chalkdust. In this song Chalkie captures the tradition of Christmas visiting, people showing up at your house unannounced, and demanding ham.
“Maria” by Crazy. This song straddles calypso and parang. It is one of the first attempts to bridge the two, and it does so with self-effacing humour. It is funny:
“El poquito, el poquito, this place have too much mosquito; Maria, Maria, Maria, mi corazon.” I prefer this to the suggestive double entendre-laden fare we now have for calypso parang.
“Christmas” by Relator. In this song, “Christmas is yours; Christmas is mine,” Relator uses the calypso medium to bring warm greetings and cheer.
The third genre is the Christmas song. The artistes are Lennox Gray and Kelwyn Hutcheon. In “Around My Christmas Tree” Gray, in very clear and melodious voice, reminds us that we too, in this tropical country, decorate the pine tree, plastic version. We are islanders, from the land of Naipaul. “Laughing children tug at Mr Santa”.
In “Kiss Me For Christmas” Kelwyn Hutcheon reminds us that Christmas is a time of love.
The final genre of the play list is parang. In this season, with Venezuelan refugees among us, parang should take on greater meaning.
“Rio Manzanares” by Gene Lawrence. This is a plaintive guitar and a voice. If you are not careful, this rendition could bring you to tears. The guitar playing is sublime and the voice pure and mournful.
“Los Muchachos del Agua” by La Paranda Fina. I have not heard this band in years, they seem to be no longer on the scene. What a pity. The lead singer here sings intelligible Spanish and is an excellent exponent of it.
Of course, it would not be Christmas without Daisy, and I include her “El Nacimiento”, the song which I think was her signature. It gets to the point of the Christmas tradition — the birth. She is as timeless as the season.
Lara Brothers’ “La Gaita” is on the playlist, bringing an authentic sound of voices that seem to come straight from up in the cocoa, in the hills.
The playlist ends fittingly with Los Alumnos de San Juan, the band in which resides La Reina, the Queen, Alicia Jaggasar. All hail! This band produces the most wondrous sound. For the song “La Dedicacion”, their winning performance in the 2008 parang finals, a young girl almost steals the show with her innocence as she performs, with a mandolin ramajaying, as Alicia holds it all together as the chantwell. Then there is “Cantando Gloria”, in which the harmony is spectacularly pleasing.