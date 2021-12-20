IN this the season in which we celebrate the birth of Jesus, many of the people leading the flock in prayerful remembrance of the famous Nazarene—even those who do not see December 25 as the true date of his birth—could not be further away from his communitarian spirit in opposing a collective effort to defeat the pandemic.
Jesus was famously selfless and saw himself as being in service to the whole. He did not tell his flock, in answer to a problem posed by mass feeding, that some needed to get their own fish. I’m always struck by the disconnect between the ability of some churchmen to effortlessly quote scripture, and their un-self-conscious inability to walk the talk. Support for Donald Trump and the American right exposed this disconnect last year. Vaccination has made it more glaring.
With the outstanding exception of Jason Gordon, the Catholic Archbishop of Port of Spain, many other church leaders have failed to lead on Covid-19. And worse, they seem to be actively discouraging their flock from vaccination – hardening vaccine hesitancy into outright vaccine resistance. If there are other church leaders like Archbishop Gordon, please let me know.
Across the broad denominational tent of Christianity, Gordon does seem to be in the minority. First, in urging Catholics to get vaccinated, he took on the conspiracy theories.
“There is no science that says you will get a chip in your arm from Bill Gates, or that China will be able to track you”, he said last May.
Then he took on the statistics.
“We know that 99.3 per cent of people who have died from Covid-19 from May this year were unvaccinated people. That is the science. The undisputed fact is unvaccinated people are dying at a higher rate than vaccinated people. That is the fact, you cannot dispute the numbers.”
He’s had pushback from some parts of his community. And overall, the church-led resistance to vaccinations has been noted elsewhere.
“When we talk to people and do our surveys, the bulk of people who seem to be vaccine-hesitant are of the Christian faith”, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said last September.
Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and World Health Organization (WHO) representative to T&T Dr Erica Wheeler has been hearing a lot from church members about vaccines being “the mark of the beast”, which if I could describe it simply and briefly according to its theological meaning, is part of an anti-God establishment that presages the return of Christ.
Bishop Victor Gill of the Laventille Redemption Christian Centre, is as resolutely anti-vaccine as he was pro-Trump last year. In excerpts from his sermons just before the elections (which are available on his church’s Facebook page) he lays into prominent politicians on the US left – Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer – and the Democratic National Committee. He sounds more like a Republican political activist who has Fox News on blast all day, rather than a Trinidadian church minister.
In October 2020, Bishop Gill said in a sermon that “there seemed to be some connection between this vaccine… and the mark of the beast”. It came to him in a dream, he said. Presumably it was a similar dream to that of other right-leaning pastors who told us with great certainty that Trump was God-anointed, and was going to win a second term to carry out His work.
Yesterday, I checked back with the good bishop on Facebook. He was livid about the Prime Minister’s announcement on public sector workers potentially being furloughed.
“If you have to do this for us to take a vaccine, then something must be wrong with the vaccine”, he reasoned illogically.
“Stand your ground”, he told them, painting the PM as standing directly against God. Recognising that a recording of what he said would be available to everyone online, he stopped short of saying what his plans in opposition to the mandate would be. But it was unmistakably a rallying cry.
Deyalsingh was “taken aback” when he heard a pastor on the radio telling church members not to get vaccinated, and said he feared what was happening behind the scenes. Gill’s response on Sunday showed that he’s right to be worried.
It seems clear that significant opposition to the government’s public service policy is going to come from the churches. Gill’s Laventille church and the public sector both form part of their constituency. The PM took some political risks in taking this step.
One of the concerns that I’ve heard expressed by Christian brethren is mistrust of “what’s in the vaccine”, and long-term effects. They circulate posts about people who allegedly died after being vaccinated. Proximity isn’t necessarily cause, and that hadn’t been determined by a pathologist. But that didn’t seem to matter.
Here is a number for you, brethren... 659,946. That is the number of people in this country who, as of Sunday, had a completed vaccination regimen of two doses. That is not counting those who received three – 54,000. This is a large sample size. Where are the thousands of people who are supposed to be keeling over dead from the injection of suspicious foreign substances in their bodies? A fair and logical appraisal of this should remove your fear.
That’s it from me for 2021. If you’re able to take a break over the holidays, have a happy and peace-filled one. I’ll be back in this space, God willing, on January 11.
The author is a media
consultant, at oringordon.com