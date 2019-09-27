Citizens invested in refinery transparency

But once the speech was read by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert in Parliament last week Friday, once the patting of each other on the back by Government members was over in the tea room; and once the picong to the Opposition about San ­Fernando West being now sealed and Fyzabad now coming under threat and a People’s National ­Movement victory in the next election assured, the scepticism began to set in and the spectre of a monster of a political deal began to grow.