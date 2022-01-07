Civic society should seriously consider holding a requiem mass in the coming weeks to celebrate its decision to abdicate its responsibility to Trinidad and Tobago and thereby officially mark the juncture at which it deemed our future as a nation as hopeless, hapless and desperate.
A mass for the repose of the soul of the nation would be a fitting tribute indeed as we drive the last nail into the T&T coffin. RIP.
Our beautiful country actually never had a chance. Personal enhancement, “see ’bout yourself” attitude, “fix yuh business” have always been the order of the day, and our national watchwords of Discipline, Production and Tolerance were left in the dust to wither and die.
Business, labour, religious leaders, community leaders, non-governmental organisations have been so self-focused and disinterested in national issues that the politician has had a field day in planting the seeds of degradation and decay that have now become overgrown with thorns and briars.
The Queen’s Park Savannah slum and Maracas Bay stand testimony to the permanent stain of the beauty that once was. We should be proud as hell except we lost our pride so long ago that we wouldn’t know where to look for it.
Civic society simply refuses to awake from its slumber and keeps looking to the politician for the solutions. The politician is the problem!
It is exactly as a result of a lethargic and passive civic society that a private business could display the audacity to carve out a piece of a national park (our Nelson Mandela Park) as its personal car park, with a guard and a chit system, too.
How is this possible?
It is a despicable act that cannot be justified under any means. Who is the relevant political authority that gave away a part of our national park in the not-too-distant past? What were the terms and conditions of said deal? And where were the same self-proclaimed patriots who recently blocked the concept initiative to upgrade the playing fields at Nelson Mandela Park when private interests and their political friends were sequestering a piece of our national heritage for personal gain.
We stood still, silently so! We are a terminally ill people. We will continue to be silent, at our peril.
Everywhere I turn these days, in every discussion, at every get-together, the question is posed: “Where we going, boy?” “What are our options for dis country?” “We can’t go on like this!”
Then, the follow-up statement before anyone has an opportunity to answer is “PNM (People’s National Movement) killing we, but ah cyah vote UNC (United National Congress).”
Not having a solid defence to the foregoing, I take the opportunity to then ask: “What are you going to do about it?”
There is invariably a short lull, but as night follows day, “I is one man, what yuh want meh do?” and “Like you eh see wha’ going on.”
A plethora of national woes is then spewed forward, from the state of the roads to handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, to Tobago politics.
“(Dr Keith) Rowley is a dis and Kamla (Persad-Bissessar) is a dat. (Faris) Al-Rawi is a dat and (Roodal) Moonilal is a dis. (Colm) Imbert is neither and the UNC is whatever.”
Every irritant, every aggravation, every peeve that frustrates and annoys citizens is now the cornerstone of every discussion in Trinidad and Tobago at this time.
Citizens are on the limit, beaten and forlorn, and from what I can glean, have nowhere to place their political support in the present predicament. Chalk one up for the main protagonists. Confusion and uncertainty reign.
It is patently clear that both the PNM and UNC have a leadership crisis. The country is desperate for a sense of direction as both tribes haggle and quibble, dicker and wrangle as to who should be the boss.
Every business has its corporate plan, each political party has its manifesto—but Trinidad and Tobago has no direction, no plan, no strategy and no future.
Terribly disheartening! But, we now have Farley Augustine who has orchestrated the demise of the PNM in Tobago. This is significant!
Farley’s ascendancy is a testament of hope for all, including Trinidad. This young man can and will change the face of politics in Tobago and in Trinidad going forward. Yes, I appreciate that the politics and the tribes are different in each island, but in his short stint at the helm he has already strongly mandated to his own Watson Duke, to Al-Rawi and to Rowley, and has publicly stated that whilst something may be legal, if it ain’t moral and ethical it won’t get by him. How absolutely refreshing!
We must hope that he represents the new type of leadership and that he will not succumb to the vagaries of managing vast sums of our patrimony.
What the above does for sure is give us some hope that change is possible, even if only in our minds. Be aware, however, that there still lies significant danger ahead.
You must understand that whether it’s the PNM, UNC, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), Gary Griffith, or any other who forms the government going forward, unless the successful party/individuals seriously commit to defining the strategic direction for our twin-island state, it will redound to more carnage.
Without strategic direction, a successful aspirant will get only so far before the inherent cracks in our existing governance approach bury them, and we return to “failure normalcy”.
So the question remains: “What are we, civic society and our leaders going to do about it?” Is civic society going to continue to turn a blind eye and surrender? Will civic society finally stand for country by involving itself in national issues.
Will we demand that a strategic direction for our country be defined, or should we just fill the thurible with incense and commemorate our demise?
—Author Michael Scott is a businessman