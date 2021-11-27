Civilisation Receding

Last Sunday I wrote on the critical importance of the individual “attaining the calm”. The next day, front page headlines announced, “They killed each other”, “Deadly face-off” and “Deaths over a woman” reporting on a shoot-out between a police officer and a soldier, both off-duty, tragically killing each other.
People wondered how such men, disciplined enough to become police and army officers, could degenerate to such murderous levels. I immediately recalled what I wrote last Sunday: “The calm is not a mere superficial demeanour, an external mask we wear while turmoil, conflict, doubt, desire, longing and worry roil within. The calm is deep, unassailable, emanating from our very core where it remains seated, the gold at the heart of the earth, the pearl at the bottom of the ocean, attainable only through focussed, relentless search.”
Obviously, it is not easily attained or sustained, I said. “Equanimity must therefore be nurtured. The calm must be practised. It must be trained to overcome the chaos that is ever-ready to overwhelm.”
We need the calm in violent, unstable Trinidad and Tobago where the possibility of civilised living keeps receding. There is no environment for deepening civilisation here. But we do not face the reality of our condition. We cling instead to make-believe notions of what we are, our favourite delusion being our “great culture”. We should ask ourselves what evolutionary cultural steps we have made in 60 years of independence. Have we moved towards national equilibrium, refinement and a resilient civilisation with its own standards and benchmarks and which is eventually its own protection against disintegration? This is what constitutes national culture.
We started moving in the right direction but lost the conviction and commitment soon after Independence. We inevitably declined into the barbarism now abundantly evident. The violent culture is all pervasive, starting in our very homes. Brutal child abuse is rampant—27,437 children traumatised between May 2015 and February 2021—“a gross underestimation”, says psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh. Between 2015 and 2018, we had the unspeakable degeneracy of 7,771 cases of sexual abuse of children, including 4,228 between one and six years old! What bestiality!
“A society’s soul” is revealed in how the children are treated, said Nelson Mandela, one of the most civilised human beings ever. What kind of soul do you have, Trinidad and Tobago? Can your culture produce a Nelson Mandela? Can you attain the calm?
Not with your frightening “epidemic of domestic violence”. Every year thousands of women seek restraining orders while thousands more remain silent. Hundreds have been killed or maimed in the last decade. Of the 399 murders for this year so far, 114 stemmed from domestic violence. Is this hell we are building here? Think, Trinidad and Tobago.
Face the connection between violent, decadent homes and the youth hooliganism in so many government secondary schools. We have had gang wars, street fights, stabbing, rape, drugs and alcohol, even stoning and slapping of teachers. And sexual promiscuity “in the classroom, on the maxi, in the toilet”, along with child prostitution and pornography. This is our “great culture” with its “epidemic of teenage pregnancies”, 3,777 between 2014 and 2018, many girls unable to identify the father of the coming child.
We have the failure of homes and family life, communities, government and politics. Here is the root of the violent culture in Trinidad and Tobago. I have said, “thousands ‘graduate’ from government secondary schools annually, most lacking basic literacy and numeracy, purposeless and angry, to stagnate in their economic and social conditions and soon produce offspring to grow up in worsening environments in an ever-widening cycle of underdevelopment, decadence, depravity and violence, making Trinidad and Tobago a very combustible society and among the most dangerous countries in the world.”
This year’s murder toll has gone past 400; and in the last six years, over 3,205 persons have been murdered in this nation of 1.4 million. With every new generation “graduating”, the possibility of civilised living recedes further and further in Trinidad and Tobago. And leaders display no responsibility to set the tone and environment for cultural refinement. Take the Prime Minister’s language, for example. We have had a surfeit of crudities for six years with his talk of “jammetry”, “ignoring she kyat”, “sh..t-kicking”, “buying underwear for my wife”, “no man ain’t digging up on my bottom”, the “smell of vomit”, “shut up”, a woman is “a golf-course” to be “groomed” lest she turn into a “pasture”, and various other crassness accompanied by abusive, authoritarian castigation of critics, one described as deserving of a “swift kick in the pants” and another told recently to “kiss my a---”. Such violent language assaulting remaining sensibilities! Is this our culture?
And the worst violence is what the nation does to itself. We digest the entire rot as though immunised by our long living in a cultural garbage dump. The body politic has apparently adjusted to the putrefaction of the country’s innards diseasing its vision and vitality. That’s Trinidad and Tobago today where civilisation keeps receding like the sun sinking beneath the horizon, bringing an engulfing darkness.