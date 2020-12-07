CLIFF BERTRAND authored many articles on Trinidad and Tobago athletics, usually called track and field in the United States, until his sudden departure from this world. Prior to writing he coached track in the United States and Trinidad and Tobago, and before that was a sprinter specialising in the 200m and the 400m. A sprinter, track coach, and writer on track, Cliff Bertrand can be fondly described as a track nut. Outside of his family, Cliff virtually lived and breathed track.
In Trinbago promising youngsters are wooed by American track coaches to take up athletic scholarships at US colleges and universities. Cliff, along with the late Michael Agostini, belonged to that vintage who were among the first recipients of such offers. Such scholarships are awarded to athletes in financial need who are able to meet the entrance requirements of the relevant college. While on scholarship they must maintain their grade point average.
All scholarships are not equal and while some are generous with financial assistance others are not. Incidentally, athletic scholarships are also awarded in other sports disciplines—basketball, football, soccer, hockey, swimming, tennis, rowing, water polo and others. Both men and women student athletes are eligible.
While Cliff was keen on athletic student scholars achieving their track and field potential, he was equally keen on their educational welfare and advised, “Make sure you graduate. Be versatile enough to coordinate your athletic ability with academic achievement.” Cliff led by example. After becoming a top-class athlete at New York University, he gained an EdD degree from Columbia University.
Cliff Bertrand was a smooth-striding athlete who started his track career as a 100m-200m sprinter and did not move up to the 400m until his last year at NYU. Although he did not have the swagger of a sprinter on the field he was straightforward when describing his victories. In Trinidad when Cliff defeated an upcoming young sprinter who was the talk of the town, he said matter-of-factly: “I destroyed him.”
At the international level Cliff represented Trinbago and the West Indies on six occasions, twice each at the major games—the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and the Pan American Games. His medals came at the Pan American Games in 1959 and 1963 at Chicago and Sao Paulo respectively. At the former, he joined Trinbagonians Mike Agostini and Wilton Jackson, and the Jamaican, Dennis Johnson in the 400m relay to snatch the bronze. Four years later in Sao Paulo, Brazil, he won bronze medals in both the 400m and the sprint relay.
His competitive days over after the Commonwealth Games in 1966, Cliff Bertrand coached at Mausica Teachers’ College, the Abilene Wildcats Club and the Daytona Club from Sangre Grande. When he repaired to the United States in 1968 he coached at Jamaica High School in Queens where, in his own words, he “blossomed as a coach.” This led to his recruitment as head coach at his alma mater, NYU, which enabled him to score a trifecta. He became the first black head coach to be hired by a major institution in New York, the first black head coach at NYU, and the first West Indian to be hired as a head coach in the United States. Cliff also became the first West Indian to receive the Martin Luther King Award for his contribution to track in New York State.
In Trinbago awards have also been heaped on Cliff; a playground and a street have been named after him in Arima; he was awarded the Pan Am Trophy as the outstanding competitor at a Southern Games meet; and to cap it all he was admitted to the Sports Hall of Fame.
Cliff Bertrand, a man with a vivacious personality, gave it his all wherever he was—in Trinbago or the United States. There is no doubt that his navel string was tied to the land of his birth. Those who met Cliff who represented his country in athletics, coached athletes here, and critiqued the management of athletics at home, would realise that he was a true patriot whose life was well lived. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family.
May his soul rest in peace.