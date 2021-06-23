Climate change and our economy

T&T is a signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate change—to cut the generation of petroleum-based pollutants into the atmosphere. This is of major significance to our economy since this country is indeed one of the major per capita carbon polluters in the world, yet the use of petroleum-based products for export provides the country with crucial forex.
T&T’s signature on the Paris pact suggests that it will have to do its utmost to cut its carbon footprint since in providing the foreign exchange rents, it generates carbon pollutants in its petrochemical sector and in the production of oil and LNG.
T&T earns the major part of its rents from the exploitation of natural gas. Though its gas reserves are some 10.7tcf, recently T&T has been unable to meet local demand for gas and though it was once a producer of cheap gas, which spawned its petrochemical sector, today gas upstream prices are high compared with shale gas of the US.
Given climate change and the constraints on our natural gas production, there is interest in using hydrogen, methanol, solar, wind etc., in building a new economy as the world moves away from fossil fuels.
However, such an economy will mimic the old oil sector, in that locally we contributed nothing to the industry in the form of new knowledge, innovation and the creation of new products/services. We simply lived off the rents.
By simply using new inputs we may regain economic growth but this is not economic development and should not be all that we do as we diversify.
Capital, labour and a natural resource are not enough to build a sustainable economy.
The reconstruction of the current economy to a low carbon one will take time. Given the availability of natural gas and its low pollution rate, it is seen as the transition fuel as the world moves to renewables and other low carbon alternatives. Thus the rents required by the economy in the short to medium term may still be provided by natural gas.
There are some areas being considered by the Government that aim to reduce its carbon footprint. One is the production of hydrogen to be used as a non-carbon input to its petrochemical sector.
Others are the introduction of solar energy into the generation of electricity and the capture of carbon dioxide which is injected into petroleum reservoirs to recover the last of our oil.
Also, the population is being encouraged to use more energy efficient products like LED bulbs and such appliances. There is also a private sector proposal to produce hydrogen for the petrochemical sector using the waste heat from T&TEC’s simple cycle generators and the electricity generated by the solar inputs into T&TEC from the bpTT solar plant.
The Government’s plans for enhancing the economy amount to a continuation of its energy sector by using other inputs to replace where possible high-carbon inputs. This, as has been said, is not really about economic development, though it may produce the required rents, but for a time.
The question we have to ask ourselves is, are we going to learn the emerging and advanced technologies surrounding the low carbon industries via research and development and innovation and so be able to create products for export, to reconstruct the on-shore sector?
For example, one of our engineers saw that energy efficiency would be of dire importance in the new low carbon economies. Since electric motors deliver much of the energy in use today, he invented and received a patent for a technique that improved the efficiency of such motors.
Alas, this patent remains on the shelf, unutilised, since locally there is no national innovation system that can exploit such an invention—our onshore investors focus generally on lower risk, high return non-tradable ventures.
Mary K King
St Augustine