Climate change, Dorian and Donald Trump

Guest editorial

The government’s decision to dispatch up to 150 soldiers to The Bahamas, plus other Jamaican efforts, public and private, to provide relief to that country in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, present the kind of solidarity when neighbours are in trouble, as well as vindication of the functional cooperation arrangements with the Caribbean Community (Caricom), of which both countries are members. Indeed, Kingston’s efforts, broadly, are taking place under the umbrella of the Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), of which a Jamaican, Ronald Jackson, is the head.

Indeed, CDEMA – and the region generally – is quite good, and getting better, at preparing for, and responding to, these climate-related disasters. They, unfortunately, are being well practised.

Two years ago, for instance, Caricom members Dominica and the island of Barbuda, as well as the Caricom associate member, the British Virgin Islands, were ravaged by Hurricane Maria. The harrowing images from the Bahamian islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama suggest their devastation may be even worse. At least 43 people have been confirmed dead, but the Bahamian government fears the toll could rise to hundreds. It will require billions of dollars and many years for Bahamians to rebuild.

The problem, though, is that they, like many of the world’s citizens, facing climate disasters, might never have a chance at recovery. The events are happening too fast, too frequently and too ferociously. In other words, our planet is facing an existential threat from climate change. Yet, those who have contributed more to this crisis, and can do most to avert it, deny its existence, or that human beings are its cause.

For the deniers that climate change is primarily man-made, some facts are incontrovertible. Last year, according to the annual global report on the world’s climate, was the fourth warmest year on record, with average surface temperature, depending on the model used, being 0.3 degrees Celsius to 0.4 degrees Celsius higher than the average for the two decades from 1981 to 2010. In relation to extreme temperatures, there were more highs and fewer lows than in the nearly 70 years of such record-keeping. In this region, Jamaica had its highest annual average maximum temperature in the 47 years since it has kept such records. In the case of The Bahamas, they recorded their fifth highest annual average maximum temperature.

The world’s oceans, too, have grown warmer, reflecting, the scientists say, the continuing accumulation of thermal energy. One result is rising sea levels, which, in 2018, were up to 8.1 centimetres, or 3.2 inches, higher than the 1993 average. The global seas have been rising at an average of 3.1 centimetres (1.2 inches) per decade.

All these developments, and others, were in keeping with increasing levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which were at their highest since records started to be kept 60 years ago, as well as compared to records from ice core samples going back 800,000 years. Much of the sharp rise in greenhouses gases has happened since the industrial revolution, and is the major contributor to a nearly 1.5 degree Fahrenheit, or one degree Celsius, rise in the global temperature over the last 140 years.

In 2015, leaders from 190 countries, including America’s then president, Barack Obama, signed the Paris climate agreement, aimed at keeping the rise in the world’s temperature to below two degrees Celsius by the end of the century. That would require cutting back on their emission of greenhouse gases, including consuming less fossil fuels. Donald Trump, Mr Obama’s successor, and a climate change denier, tore up the agreement, believing it to be a conspiracy to stifle America’s economy.

America, per capita, is the world’s biggest polluter, and, by that measure, is the greatest contributor to global warming, which creates the environment for more frequent climate-related disasters like Hurricane Dorian and the drought now being faced by Jamaica.

Donald Tapia, Mr Trump’s new ambassador to Jamaica, recently arrived in Kingston. He should be called in for a note to his bosses about the dangers climate change spells for countries like ours.

—Jamaica Gleaneer

THE low esteem in which the population holds key national leaders and institutions is once again underscored in the latest Express -commissioned poll which is published in today’s edition.

The government's decision to dispatch up to 150 soldiers to The Bahamas, plus other Jamaican efforts, public and private, to provide relief to that country in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, present the kind of solidarity when neighbours are in trouble, as well as vindication of the functional cooperation arrangements with the Caribbean Community (Caricom), of which both countries are members.

Have we reached peak fascist in Europe? Well, all right then, peak hard-right nationalist, but are we there yet? That would be reassuring, and three events in the past week give some cause for hope.

Ezekiel was a prophet living and ministering during the Babylonian captivity. He lived through what seemed like God’s utter rejection of the people of Israel. Seeing them every day without access to the temple, living in a foreign land subjected to foreign culture and rule. It was as if God declared that He was no longer the God of Israel. Every hope that Israel had was dashed to the ground. This was the Babylonian captivity.

Our nation is at a crossroads. Saturday marked the fourth year of the Keith Rowley administration in office, and this is time for honest contemplation about the dishonest measures that Dr Rowley took to get into office, including the complete fabrication of a national scandal of fake e-mails. After four years, they have not a single discernible achievement.

The animal-loving people of Trinidad and Tobago were horrified and incensed to learn that a newly-acquired kangaroo at the Emperor Valley Zoo suffered and eventually died. The cause of death, according to zoo officials, was the trauma suffered from the pounding explosions and daylight inducing bursts of brightness at the Independence fireworks display at the Savannah grounds adjacent to the zoo.