Clutching her cutlass

She had fallen asleep on the couch while watching television. She jumped awake. Something was not right. The television was off. It was very dark and even the street lights were off. She peeped outside. Electricity had gone in a localised area. Far off in the distant hills the houses there had twinkling lights. Just her area was dark. There was a glint of grey light from the quarter moon, so she was able to recognise the other houses in the road.
She found her phone nearby. It was 12.32 a.m. She used the light from her phone to find the lanterns in the kitchen cupboard. She collected one and grabbed the nearby torchlight. She walked along the corridor now to the bedroom. The other persons who lived in the house were out of the country and tonight, she was alone.
From the bedroom window she peeped outside again. The air was hot and still. The usual birds were quiet, maybe sleeping in the darkness. She took stock of the situation now that she was fully awake. The house alarm was blinking. It could not be turned on since electricity was gone. The window alarms and cameras were also not functional.
There was burglar proofing all around at every window and even at the doors, forming a double-door entity. The burglar proofing seemed irrelevant lately, as there was an upsurge in thieves breaking into homes and easily cutting the bars as if they were not made of heavy metal. She remembered some windows in the back that were sometimes left open. She should close them.
She quietly sneaked her way into the guest bedroom to close the windows, putting her hands through the holes in the metal frame to pull the window lever. It was so dark outside. It was almost like she was trying to not attract attention just in case there was someone already lurking. She walked back to the bedroom and sat on the bed, taking stock again.
In the darkness her other senses were heightened. Outside the bamboo leaves rustled slightly, moving along the neighbours’ roof. She was trying to listen for any warning sounds outside. Okay, no house alarm. No window alarm. No camera. She had some peppers soaking in some water in a spray bottle—her home-made pepper spray. She wondered if it was illegal. Officially it was just pepper in some water, but this was scorpion pepper so when she sprayed it, it would definitely burn the person’s eyes, mouth and, hopefully, skin.
She had her neighbourhood WhatsApp group. She opened the chat. No one had written anything for the day so far. The chat rules insisted only security-based comments and concerns. Electricity supply gone, officially, was not really a security issue.
She went for her blow horn from the corridor and put it on the dressing room table alongside the pepper-soaking-in-water bottle. What else did she have? Oh yes, her cutlass in the corner near to the wardrobe.
The other members of the household had laughed at her when she had put her cutlass there. “Don’t you think you are going over the top?” they had asked. But that was the base of the issue. There seemed to be no line again.
Previously if you lived in a close-knit neighbourhood, not in a known hotspot area, and you stayed friendly with your neighbours, did not get involved with drugs, guns and criminal elements, went to work, and did your taxes, it was enough.
Then it was burglarproof bars on the windows and doors. Then alarm systems for the house. Then cameras. Then tasers and pepper spray, which were still illegal. And now guns.
When she had seen the families who were victims of home invasions, when she had seen the business persons who were targeted and just shot almost nonchalantly, she had thought about applying for a gun. She knew more guns were not the answer. At what point was there enough stuff to protect yourself from burglaries, and home invasions in particular? What was enough?
The night was hot. Beads of sweat ran down her face. There was no ceiling fan and no air-conditioning. There was no breeze through the windows. She was too scared to sleep. She closed the bedroom door and put a table against it to barricade. She felt so vulnerable and defenceless.
Even if one tried to be sensible and optimistic, there was an almost constant fear. A fear when walking the roads even at 7 p.m. or 5 a.m. A fear of going to exercise in the savannah. A fear when driving home at night, in case a car was following.
She listened outside again. There was some intermittent rustling of leaves. Was it a cat or the wind or something else? She could hear and, at the same time, feel her heartbeat. It was faster than usual. She looked at her stash again. Pepper water. WhatsApp connection. Blow horn. All she wanted was to be safe. Crime was not just white- and blue-collar. Crime was fear and hopelessness in the early morn.
She sat on the ground in the corner, between the dressing table and the bed, leaning against the wall, now drowsy, in between sleep and wake, her right hand at her side, rigid, clutching her cutlass.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.