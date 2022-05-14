Coalition coming

Sooner or later, it will happen. As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).
Tobago has already led the way again. The “political earthquake” of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), winning the THA election 14-1, was an overwhelming repudiation of the PNM which had ruled the roost there for 21 years. Not hamstrung by Trinidad’s tribalism, Tobago provided another chance to move the politics forward.
After the historic win, PDP deputy political leader Farley Augustine, now Chief Secretary, said the victory represented “a rejection of Tobagonian-born Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley”. He told Rowley, Tobago has condemned “your bullying tactics” and “you ought to respond to us in a dignified manner”.
I have repeatedly condemned the almost chronic crassness from this prime minister which could contribute to his undoing among the floating vote in Trinidad, now growing again. Farley also warned Rowley that “Tobagonians are mighty enough to also get rid of you” as prime minister. And they mean to do it. The PDP has opened an office on Trinidad’s East-West Corridor and is mobilising in PNM strongholds.
Here they will encounter another emerging force, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), led by Gary Griffith who was quite a popular police commissioner (CoP) among people of all political persuasions. In the last Nigel Henry poll during his tenure, his approval ratings far exceeded the Prime Minister’s, Griffith receiving 69 per cent to Rowley’s 47 per cent. Under Griffith’s leadership, confidence in the Police Service increased by an impressive 20 points. After his departure, murders escalated and have already crossed 200 this year so far.
Deepening the political dimension, the prime minister confessed to being that “high official”, the key player in derailing Griffith’s re-appointment process as CoP. Griffith had topped the merit list of candidates, but the “official” visited President’s House with a flawed report to meet then-PolSC chair Bliss Seepersad, prevented the constitutional process of the list being sent to the Parliament, and initiated the collapse of the Police Service Commission, profoundly harming two critical institutions of our democracy.
Now as political battles loom, certain questions remain relevant: why didn’t Rowley allow the merit list to reach Parliament where, as prime minister, he would have aired his concerns in the debate and employed his majority to reject the reappointment of Griffith? Did he lack conviction his reasons would stand scrutiny? Was he afraid other motives would surface? Was Rowley ensuring political survival since another stint as police commissioner would have made Griffith a most redoubtable political foe? Now the two will clash in Diego Martin West, Rowley’s own constituency. Quite a battle is emerging. Gary Griffith and his NTA could be formidable opponents on the East-West Corridor.
Indispensable for any successful coalition is the United National Congress (UNC), pivotal in the massive coalitions that removed the PNM previously. In 1986, as the United Labour Front (ULF), its leader, Basdeo Panday, ceded leadership of the coalition, the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR), to ANR Robinson leading the Democratic Action Congress (DAC) in Tobago. The NAR inflicted a massive 33-3 defeat on the PNM, ending its 30 continuous years in office.
In 1988, Panday left the NAR government, fracturing it, along with other ULF colleagues and formed Club 88 as a forerunner to founding the United National Congress at Aranjuez Savannah in 1989. Both the UNC and the NAR were defeated in the 1991 election by the PNM under the new leadership of Patrick Manning. The UNC then tied with the PNM in the election of 1995 and entered government for the first time with the help of NAR’s two Tobago seats to form what Panday, as prime minister, termed “a government of national unity”.
The UNC then won the election on its own for the first time in 2000 but, because of corruption issues, had to return to the polls in 2001 and tied 18-18 with the PNM. It lost to the PNM in 2002 and 2007, and returned to office in 2010 under the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar leading another massive coalition, the People’s Partnership, which disintegrated after office. The UNC has since lost two elections, in 2015 and 2020, and seems presently unable to defeat the PNM on its own, having apparently lost some support in key marginal constituencies.
The disenchantment with the PNM is very strong today as in the eighties and in 2010. Unless the party renews itself with leadership that demonstrates comprehension of the massive problems facing the nation and produces a workable plan to avert an approaching national disaster, it will continue to lose favour with the electorate. Presently, its prospects for recovery are dim. It could call early elections. Or, remain in office and hope leaders of opposing parties resist the formation of a coalition. If the latter happens, as is possible, the PNM would win again in 2025. Thereafter, as after 1981 and 2007, resistance to Opposition unity will disappear, making room for another political earthquake in 2030. Sooner or later another massive coalition is coming.