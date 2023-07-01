Coalition started

Ten months ago in my column, “Coalition coming”, I said, “Sooner or later, it will happen. As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).”
It has started. The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar has formed an accommodation with the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) led by Gary Griffith to contest the August 14 local government election.
Notwithstanding imperfections and disappointments in past coalitions, many citizens find this a welcome development. The fact is Trinidad and Tobago is a plural society where a significant percentage of the population feels alienated from a political process fundamentally dominated by tribalism. We must keep trying until we get coalitions right. In other countries, they successfully bring diverse peoples together for the common cause of saving their societies and themselves.
We certainly need salvation in Trinidad and Tobago today. Our national condition is alarming. We have had a stagnating economy for eight years, elementary, un-diversified and increasingly antiquated in a modern world, while national and individual impoverishment increase.
There is deepening social decay, the root of our alarming crime and murder levels, domestic violence, child abuse, school hooliganism, teenage pregnancies and other enormous decadence. And we have ubiquitous national dysfunction where State institutions are failing in their duty to citizens, from the delivery of justice to the collection of garbage.
“We are in a mess!” is the common lament everywhere. Many people feel that, given the fundamental challenges facing this country, when we needed the best, we have had the worst government since independence; that, under the leadership of this PNM Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, our nation has moved to the edge of the abyss.
If this UNC/NTA accommodation does well in the local election, it will increase the momentum for a grand coalition. Will they succeed? The political strength of the UNC is well established. It won control of seven of the 14 corporations in the 2019 local government election; and in the 2020 general election, won 19 seats and received over 300,000 votes.
The NTA can prove to be an emerging force. Like the Organisation for National Reconstruction (ONR) of 1981/86 and the Congress of the People (COP) of 2007/10, it has the potential to be a political vehicle of the urban, middle-class, non-aligned voters, the “third constituency” in Trinidad which can be quite potent. The ONR and the COP were pivotal in the massive coalitions that defeated the PNM resoundingly in 1986 and 2010.
Can Griffith stir that constituency? He was quite popular as police commissioner among people of all political persuasions. In the last Nigel Henry poll during his tenure, his approval ratings far exceeded the Prime Minister’s, Griffith receiving 69 per cent to Rowley’s 47 per cent. Under Griffith’s leadership, confidence in the Police Service increased by an impressive 20 points. After his departure, the murder rate escalated and reached 605 last year, its highest ever.
Griffith’s successors as police chief have fallen short. Which makes the political dimension to his departure from the job very interesting. The prime minister did confess to being that “high official”, the key player in derailing Griffith’s re-appointment process. Griffith had topped the merit list of candidates, but the “high official”, obviously using political influence, prevented the constitutional process of the list being sent to the parliament.
Now as political battles loom, a certain question remains relevant. In derailing Griffith’s re-appointment, was Rowley ensuring political survival since another stint as police commissioner would have made Griffith a most redoubtable political foe? Now the two will clash in a number of regional corporations, including Diego Martin, Port of Spain, San Juan/Laventille, Point Fortin and Tunapuna, where Griffith’s NTA, in the accommodation arrangement, is fighting a significant share of the seats against Rowley’s PNM.
As I said ten months ago, Gary Griffith and his NTA could prove formidable opponents in PNM strongholds. Rowley is afraid, says Griffith, “worried” and “nervous”, noting the prime minister spent 47 minutes out of 55 in a recent political speech “attacking Gary Griffith. It is Gary versus Rowley”, he says.
The disenchantment with the PNM is as strong today as in the eighties and in 2010. I have said “unless the party renews itself with leadership that demonstrates comprehension of the massive problems facing the nation and produces a workable plan to avert an approaching national disaster, it will continue to lose favour with the electorate. Presently, prospects for recovery are dim”.
Will the UNC/NTA accommodation capitalise on this opportunity? Their purpose, while answering opponents, should be to inspire the nation, to make people believe again. Both leaders seem to understand the requirement and are reaching for it.
Kamla says the accommodation “will glue our country together again with love and service, glue together the broken fragments into which this government has splintered our beloved country”. Striking a similar note, Gary Griffith says his purpose is to “unite the country”, that “a coalition government” would prevent “a democratic dictatorship”. He calls for the people “to rally together”. This coalition has started.
—Ralph Maraj