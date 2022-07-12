Cola Rienzi, and much more

The book is a biography on the life and times of Adrian Cola Rienzi. It well documents his life, times, aspirations, accomplishments and socio-political orientations. But it is positively, grippingly much more than that.
It expands on and compliments Prof Rhoda Reddock’s Women, Labour and Politics in Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Sahadeo Basdeo’s Labour Organisation and Labour Reform in Trinidad and Tobago, Albert Gomes’s Through a Maze of Colour, and many others. You wouldn’t think that just by taking it up, all of its mere 152 pages. It is deeply scholarly from this perspective, yet it reads as an everyman’s running tale about a period in the country’s social history, too important to be ignored.
Prof Brinsley Samaroo touched in this work on a matter with which we are grappling as we speak—the question of the value of the hallowed commission of enquiry. It didn’t seem to solve our problems then, and it certainly has made no advances in its applications as a remedy for our issues and problems now. This is perhaps with the exception of the highly acclaimed Moyne Commission.
How many of us would, in today’s world, know there were questions about Cipriani’s “turning right”, in his views? And if we accepted that, wouldn’t perhaps question the reverence we’ve reserved for him, with the statue so compellingly placed where it is in the capital city?
One is invited to consider that, in reading this work.
But perhaps what stands out for this reader are two major themes which are tending to change the way we look at Labour Day, and about the resolve of a generation of workers, just short of a century ago.
Whereas June 19 is the date on which we observe the holiday, this work tells of worker resistance and planned fightback against the authorities and then-commanding elites, for weeks afterwards. It captures such boldness in localities across communities in the North, the East and in Central, as well as in South. It is well known that La Brea Charles was the man killed in the melee at Fyzabad when women helped Butler to slip the authorities. Police officer Charlie King was set on fire, in his bid to arrest Butler. But this story lets in on the killings of several others in the days of unrest which followed.
“With Butler in hiding and no clear leader in sight, there was chaos for the rest of the month.” Police were working on the theory that “Buzz” was going to be spirited away to Venezuela, but came up empty in their attempts to block that. He was “in custody of supporters in remote Chin Chin Road, Cunupia,” and would surrender at his pleasure, three months later.
On June 21, workers blocked the gates at the Pointe-a-Pierre Refinery and the day after that “there were four street battles, the fiercest at Rio Claro”, we are told. In a melee involving about 20 armed policemen, Darling Trim, Ralph, Ishmael Ali and Errol were immediately shot. Another person died subsequently from wounds. Twenty others were injured and more than a dozen arrested. On the same day there were protests in Tunapuna and in nearby Arouca, where two protesters were injured in a police shooting.
Port of Spain also “erupted” after dock workers refused to load a cargo of sugar, with James Ashby and Tim Barrette marching along with Elma Francois under the banner of the red flag of her party, the Negro Welfare Social and Cultural Association.
“While Port of Spain was seething with unrest,” we are told, “the sugar belt was also rumbling.” A crowd of men and women marched from Carapichaima to Harold Robinson’s factory and plantation at Waterloo. (He) was seen by the workers as the most oppressive of the sugar barons.”
Penal remained a target of the police for the entire month, as Boy Scouts and Cadets were brought in to supplement the police and members of the Light Infantry Brigade who had been co-opted. On June 27 workers in Tobago went on strike, searches and arrests were made, while a seaplane flew over the island, dropping pamphlets warning against further unrest. But on the 28th, 57 persons were arrested and detained.
By July 5, police were arresting people in districts in the Palo Seco region, including in “Sobo” and “Los Charros”. On July 19, 16 persons, including six women, appeared in the Siparia Magistrate’s Court, charged with the murder of Charlie King. Three southern lawyers, Victor Lessy, Alexander and Rienzi, appeared to represent them. They initially secured the withdrawal of charges against nine of the accused, and the eventual freeing of the remaining seven.
We learn here also that hundreds of humble workers, African and Indian, paid their ten, 12 and 50 cents to the defence fund, while the Butler Defence Committee organised fund-raising meetings and printed pamphlets. This kind of action, Prof Samaroo remarks, was a kind of first in the then-colony’s history, and was to be followed by an even bigger campaign over the two years 1948 to 1950.
Captured here, therefore, is a slice of this period in our history, related in simple reportage and providing a sense of the power of authentic worker discontent and its derivatives.
The times may have changed dramatically, but the lessons remain to be draw upon, at least for inspiration in our current contexts.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist