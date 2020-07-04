Trinidad and Tobago is now a combustible society.
For the past week, ominous social unrest mushroomed in several areas in and around the capital city. The Police Commissioner says it was organised by elements wanting to destabilise the country. But the root cause of the instability remains. It is the spreading swampland of social decay which I have highlighted for the past five years as a matter of urgent priority.
At the very start of his administration, I recommended the Prime Minister establish a special cabinet sub-committee comprising the ministries of education, culture, social development, sport, the attorney-general and national security, supported by the technocracy, university and other expertise, to produce that “whole of government approach” for social and cultural regeneration. But they did nothing and must bear significant responsibility for bringing conflagration nearer.
The decay is pervasive. Like a volcano boiling beneath, pupil hooliganism has erupted again and again, in city, town and country, harbinger of adult bloodbaths past, present and future. This year, four teachers at a school in Barataria/San Juan called for protection from their “war zone of combatants”. A pupil was raped. A female pupil vengefully shattered the windscreen of a teacher’s vehicle. Last year’s “crisis” at Siparia West Secondary saw a pupil knocked almost unconscious; one stabbed; another chopped; one beaten with a piece of wood, his back blue-black from blows; pupils throwing dustbins and chairs at one another; throwing knives and cutlasses over the school’s fence and then collecting the weapons; screams, obscenities and smashing of furniture. In 2018, in a melee at Signal Hill Secondary, a badly-beaten pupil suffered a fractured skull. That year, El Dorado East Secondary was overrun by drugs, gambling, larceny and violence.
In 2017, 35 schools were “hot-listed” for violent pupil behaviour. In 2015, pupils at Williamsville Secondary carried out a reign of terror, attacking other pupils, drinking alcohol and stoning a female teacher who locked herself in a classroom to save herself.
Girls are involved. In 2014, twelve female pupils of Mucurapo West Secondary kicked, cuffed and dragged another by the hair on the street. At Carapichaima West Secondary, an eight-member girl gang slapped a teacher several times when she tried to stop them beating another female pupil; and near the Carapichaima West and East Secondary schools, pupils were having “sex on the road, in vehicles and on people’s private properties” stripping, kissing, fondling in public and also having sex at the back of the class for videotaping and distribution.
In 2013, in just six months, 3,411 pupils were suspended for violence, drugs, alcohol, and alarming sexual promiscuity; and one pupil stabbed another to death at Waterloo Secondary. Between 2009 and 2010, 3,300 pupils were suspended.
And that’s just a snapshot, folks, of pupil crime and hooliganism over the last decade. Thousands entered the adult world, lacking basic literacy and numeracy skills, purposeless and angry. Is today’s combustible society any surprise?
We also have an epidemic of teenage pregnancies. By age 19, more than 1,000 young women, 22.5 per cent unskilled, give birth to children in this country, producing offspring to grow up in the same debilitating environments, perpetuating the underdevelopment that produces criminals. The Government has demonstrated no concern. Indeed the Prime Minister thinks it none of his business that over 10,000 women annually seek restraining orders to escape domestic violence! “I am not in your choice of men,” he says with trademark insensitivity. And there are thousands more women who remain silent. Thousands of children are brutally traumatised in these violent homes and grow up to be angry adults. Social disintegration left scandalously unattended!
And the swampland keeps spreading. “Child prostitution and pornography in the schools,” says the Culture Minister. “Our young ladies take either nude pictures or videos of themselves in sexual activity, sometimes with multiple partners for distribution.” Big money is involved in child porn in Trinidad says Independent Senator Anthony Vieira. “Some children are treated as commodities by their very own parents.”
Most horrifying is sexual abuse of children. Between 2015 and 2018, 780 children between the ages of one and three years were sexually abused; 1,604 between four and six years; 1,837 between seven and nine, and 3,543 children between ten and 13 years, a total of 7,764 children sexually violated! And just one in seven offences is reported. This has become an utterly diseased, decaying society!
And it is furthered by the officially-sanctioned annual celebration of our decadence. There is an inescapable link between the present Carnival and deepening social decay when “tens of thousands just ‘wine’ in vacuity to largely lurid lyrics in one massive street fete, most almost nude, one step away from copulating on the streets, carriers of a generational cultural disease corroding the society for decades. This debasement has nurtured generations without ethical moorings”.
Our decaying society is a gigantic womb spawning crime. Under this administration, the annual murder rate has twice exceeded 500 in this country of 1.3 million. New York City, with 8.5 million people, had only 289 murders last year! We have a national disaster. But all the Prime Minister could say is “crime is the business of crime...always somebody thinks snuffing out somebody’s life is the way to handle a situation.” Rambling, fatuous incoherence from Keith Rowley under whose leadership this has become a most combustible country.