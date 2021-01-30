Come to Trinidad, PDP

Last week was quite interesting in that it raised serious questions of governance in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election was held last Monday and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) tied with the PNM with six seats each. The ensuing questions are: Who will lead the THA? Will it be back to the polls? Can both parties agree to power-sharing?
The political gurus had predicted that PNM would win the THA election, a whitewash as some called it 12-0. Other predicted 10-2 to the PNM. This was based on what they heard and saw taking place in Tobago to the lead-up since the PNM-led government delivered two ferries, the APT James, already here, and the Buccoo Reef on the way, to the tune of $500 million.
However, the PDP pulled level with good strategy. Having been on the ground constantly since the last THA election, they knew the people were concerned about real issues. Corruption allegations played a key factor in this campaign and the PDP’s Deputy Political Leader Farley Augustine blazed “Tricky Tracy” on the zipline project that provided the people of Tobago with nothing more than a $2.5 million rope, the contentious Milsherv project, the missing $10 million meant for Virgin Atlantic and the never-ending complaints raised by the Auditor General in getting accurate accounts from the THA were among the blows dealt from the hustings.
The deadlocked assembly has maintained Ancil Dennis as Chief Secretary, if only in the interim. Some have suggested power-sharing, others the Machiavellian enticement of a “cross the floor” tactic and the hindsight move of legislative creation of an extra seat. There’s no easy answer.
The PNM is at a crossroads in Tobago. The people are fed up, they want real representation. They are fed up of the broken promises and the lack of accountability in the disposal of taxpayers’ dollars. The non-delivery of internal self government continues to anger the Tobago people. Having served on the JSC for Tobago internal self government for two years, I can safely say that it is a sham and the Trinidad PNM arm will not support it since without those two Tobago seats, it will be harder for PNM to win a general election.
Covid-19 and the unfair process of exemptions to stranded T&T nationals have also impacted on them. If the PDP continues with that momentum, they can definitely win the Tobago East seat come 2025. Tobagonians have displayed that they cannot be taken for granted and PM Rowley may not be able to address the slide even with drastic changes in personnel.
Back in Trinidad, the UNC won three out of the five seats in Monday’s by-elections—Cunupia, St Mary’s/Hindustan and the surprise seat of Arima Central. The last time any other party than the PNM held that seat was during the People’s Partnership reign. The UNC won the seat by 75 votes and it was because a very popular candidate was chosen who inspired confidence in the electorate. It was not race, nor loyalty to party or leader but rather the belief that this son of the area would solve their problems. Again, some may say the winds of political change caused this shift and the people of Arima Central are just fed up with the PNM and the disrespect showed to them by offering a candidate that few knew or liked.
Many may draw comparisons to some of the UNC’s own poor candidate selections for the 2020 general election where the party disregarded the choices of the constituency executives, a major contributor to the party’s second consecutive general election loss.
On Wednesday, however, we saw the further crumbling of the Opposition during the debate of the motion of no-confidence in the Minister of National Security. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was weak. She was a disappointment to the families of stranded T&T nationals who were hoping to hear her speak of the unfair process, to give real life accounts of those stranded and to propel the case to have our nationals return at long last. I feel sorry for the advocates who have also taken the Government to court on this very matter and who were hoping for some support from the Opposition.
From my experience in the Parliament, a motion of no-confidence is a tool the Opposition can use to highlight an issue of national importance that is being mismanaged by a minister. It also helps to garner public support before and after which, if used effectively, can remedy the issue and thereby politically enhance the mover and their party.
Clearly this did not work in the Opposition’s favour as many of their speakers were properly trounced by the Government’s better prepared defence. I can safely say that having been the director of the UNC’s party school during 2010-2015 which was responsible for training and mentoring young politicians, that the novice MPs are in dire need of specialist training for their parliamentary debates!
What is interesting is that the social media commentary on our politics at this time is that people are fed up of both the UNC and PNM and their self-serving agendas and are looking for something new. Certainly the PDP and their “win” is the most exciting development in our political landscape since 2010 and has given hope for better governance, not just in Tobago but in Trinidad as well.
Personally I would say to the PDP, “Come to Trinidad and build yourselves into a national party, the time is right to fix our governance conundrum, as the people have called upon you to fix Tobago’s.”
Ramona Ramdial was a former minister and MP for Couva North.