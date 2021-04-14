Coming to our limits

In an inspired calypso, “Respect Your Culture”, in which he encouraged us to look to the qualitative dimensions of national life to find real value, Mighty Power (Sonny Francois) wrote the following:
You think them could go in the States and
say we have oil?
They mad, oh mih lord!
Texas have more oil, more than Trinidad,
oh lord!
So, why neglect your culture, you making
me feel sad, oh mih lord!
Calypso and steelband is the culture of
Trinidad.
This calypso is seminal on two counts: (a) it warns that oil could be a problem for us down the road; and (b) it proposed “culture” as remedy, if we could see culture to mean drawing upon ourselves—on our inventiveness, epitomised by the calypso, and especially steelband. Max Richards said the steelband was our greatest invention. And he was the principal of The UWI and president of the country.
The decline of our dominant petroleum sector is in keeping with the theory of “resource curse” first propounded by Richard Auty in 1993, in a work in which he explained how mineral-rich countries struggled to spread the wealth accrued, and how indeed such countries showed lower economic growth than countries without an abundance of natural resources.
Michael Ross is the leader among scholars who subscribe to the theory of resource curse. In a 2015 article in the Annual Review of Political Science, he reported that research into the idea, especially where the resource was oil, had settled on three notions: (a) authoritarian regimes blessed with oil become more durable; (b) such countries show increased corruption; and (c) middle- and low-income countries that are oil-rich tend towards violence. One other untoward effect of oil-resource curse is that the jobs generated are biased towards men.
There are many potential explanations for this phenomenon of oil-resource curse, but the belief is that it is a matter of opportunity cost—too many eggs in one basket. Since so much attention is devoted to the energy industry, industries outside of the energy sector suffer.
The new reality of a post-petroleum country is the most treacherous pass to which we have come since Independence. The politicians cannot take energy for granted now. Instead, they have to point us to a new path. In the last election we heard about Franklin Khan’s interns—a cadre of scholarship winners who were now being groomed to lead us into a post-energy world armed with entrepreneurship. Mainly posturing. It is true that there will still be winners in the post-petroleum world.
There is still money to be made on our way out. Still time for the one-percenters to cash in.
But in the meantime, we have already begun to see the dislocations. Marabella is now a ghost town, the people running for cover as things blow up across the river. Incompetents monkeying around with complex processes in the refinery, with the experts all retrenched. Traffic gone, nobody heading to Pointe-a-Pierre. I grew up there, and frequently saw Butler when he would come to fire up the refinery workers. I saw and heard Pope McLean urge workers to strike for better wages. I heard John Commissiong (the elder) do the same thing, while his son Junior hung out with us boys on John Street. I saw and heard George Weekes in his tenure, the man who told this country that it was time for locals to take control.
I think Ancel Roget deserves to be heard. Oil workers and their representatives are more deserving of a seat at the table than one-percenters.
With sugar no longer a political sweetener, and petroleum now in the throes, money has become a problem now. We have both an economic and political dilemma. The parties have to think now. They cannot just go by the same old reflexes.
Are they able to do that?
Hey, PNM and UNC, where will the new jobs come from?
Where will urban youth work?
Where will they learn skills?
The various versions of the petro-boom never reached East Dry River. I wonder whose constituency is that.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley has set the challenge of a blue economy. This seems to be a Caribbean challenge. I mean there are trawlers lurking off our South West coast, foreign owned, dredging fish from our waters. We used to have a reef at Buccoo.
In a world without petro-dollars, we will have to become islands once again. We will have to resort again to neighbourliness, to community, to cricket on Saturday afternoon, in meccas like Preysal; to football in Queen’s Park Savannah, to steelband, to netball, Best Village, Mastana Bahar.
For all of this “development” we have had, what with little children walking around with thousand-dollar cellphones, driving across the interior of the country remains an adventure. Do we have one country or two?
Maybe we could pay some attention to good roads—to getting to Biche, Cumuto, Mafeking or Toco.
Our beaches could all be made safe, and less rustic, with provisions for modesty.
How about industrial parks for urban youth, focused on the youth labour market. Youth making urban clothing, including shoes and sneakers.
How about a music conservatory, where urban youth are taught to play musical instruments—guitar, piano, saxophone, trumpet. How about an urban IT institute, where urban youth learn to create and develop websites, computer games, and so on. Where they learn to build computers?
How about the rebirth of East Dry River, such that Laventille people do not have to cross the dry river to get any of their needs?
I mean are we not just depressed at the spectre of thousands of youths just wasting away in remand yards?
Hapless detritus of the petro-boom, and with the legal system in shambles, afraid to try anybody.
Where is the development in this? Was this development?