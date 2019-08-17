GARY Griffith, the man who looks exceptional in the formal Police Commissioner uniform, holding the sword as to the manner born, or shaped through military experience, comes over as a T&T hero figure of our times.
His is an image crafted for media and, to that extent, public attention. He is identifiable with most memorable or attention-grabbing proposals or ideas. As National Security Minister, he had favoured deployment of armoured cars, safe inside which police would patrol dangerous or “hotspot” areas.
The Police Commissioner position, to which he was appointed in August 2018, turned out to be where he was destined to arrive. His own presents as an extraordinary track record. Typically, in post-Independence times, commissioners have ascended through the police ranks, uplifted higher these days by study-leave or self-sacrificing acquisition of university degrees and/or legal credentials.
Apart from Commissioner Dwayne Gibbs, a Canadian, job-hunted by American agents, entitlement to that upper-floor office at Edward and Sackville, and to the back-in-times mansion at St James Barracks, has been gained by presumably deserving rank climbers. By their arrival up there, commissioners have absorbed institutional culture and shared in the collegial fellowship summarised by outsiders as “batch”.
CoP Griffith, not having enlisted as a member of any police-recruit “batch”, retains outsider status. This, for a topmost leader, must combine advantages and other effects. Though one-sided, the Sunday Express report by the WPC on the meeting that he had summoned bore a flavour of disconnect between some TTPS customary expectations of the junior officer and those of her ultimate boss. (This bossman’s policing extends to his own officers, exemplified in requirement for the taking of lie-detector tests).
The commander made clear his exacting demands and notified the junior of steps being taken to verify compliance with his orders. The picture emerging of today’s police commanding officer reflects a will to close ranks and shape the service into a literal fighting force against crime. CoP Griffith, quick on the draw to fire off sometimes menacing, headline-handy, one-liners, does so from a comfort zone of military preparedness.
In media encounters, he is likely to bristle, and snappily to return what reaches him as enemy fire. News photos can convey the impression that the CoP is most comfortable when, armed and armoured, he is shown leading his “troops” into combat, or readiness for it.
From St Mary’s College, he had proceeded along a military pathway that included training abroad, toward officer rank. He filled positions of leadership amid T&T’s 1990 warlike circumstances, and later under Caricom auspices in Haiti. Once retired, Captain Griffith’s career appeared to be following a winding path that included quasi-governmental roles, UNC, COP and People’s Partnership politics, government involvement as top security adviser, then national security minister. In between, he held management positions in private business.
By 2018, however, he would show, to my surprise, for one, interest in the hands-on, chief executive, position of Police Commissioner. He must have envisioned command of the most comprehensive of T&T armed forces, whose remit extends more widely than any service unit, business or ministry, he had earlier led.
While the selection exercise proceeded, for long it appeared that the Griffith name, as against high-ranking police figures also in the running, wasn’t emerging all that high. PNM majority MPs disfavoured the ones preferred by the UNC but initially appeared not to have a favourite. Suddenly, Prime Minister Keith Rowley made clear the Government’s positive disposition toward the Griffith candidacy. The UNC with whom he had been previously aligned, avoided voting against him.
Having taken the salute, CoP Griffith at once launched an irresistible rhetorical offensive. From him, gun talk and badjohn banter kept coming: “I intend to cripple the drug trade...to cripple the trade of gangs and others who continue to bring in illegal weapons and guns.”
Repeatedly he called for faith and trust in the police: “No gang or institution in this country is more powerful than the T&T Police Service. We will do what is required.” He shot back at whoever would target him with words or bullets: “Trying to take me out will be an exercise in futility. If any of them put God past their thoughts...I am waiting for them.”
Such words drew heartfelt applause from people who, downcast about unstoppable crime, had longed for such an attitude. Action to give effect to the words was optimistically expected. Calypso in 2019 gave voice to pro-Griffith sentiment. A Facebook page appeared, titled “I Support Gary Griffith”.
When the police, in distraction from non-stop murders, busted the Marlene McDonald alleged-fraud network, UNC lawyer Subhas Panday was ready to join Prime Minister Rowley in hailing CoP Griffith accomplishment. “The appointment of a commissioner without the support of Opposition and the lack of political interference, led to the McDonald charges,” said Dr Rowley. “Feel good about it. That’s the way it’s supposed to happen.”
Feeling good: spreading wide that sentiment proves to be the crowning achievement of CoP Griffith.