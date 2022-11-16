Now that a citizens’ initiative is being pursued to engage our nation’s youth in exploring solutions to abate the spate of crime and lawlessness in T&T, equal attention must, simultaneously, be paid toward engaging our adult population in an equivalently structured, practical and proactive approach.
This is long overdue especially given the relentless exhortations from successive Commissioners of Police and the nation’s influential sector leaders for the citizenry to partner with the police in overcoming the perils with which the nation is so gravely afflicted.
But the appeals are confounding. They are being made clearly and astonishingly dismissive of the reality that a mechanism to do precisely that - partner with the police has existed since 1991. It is called Community Policing.
In that regard, attention is drawn to an extract from the Express editorial dated November 1, 2016 which read, inter alia, as follows:
“Hope was freshly stirred by Prime Minister Keith Rowley in the prospects of advancing the struggle against crime, long called a ‘war’. At the PNM convention on Sunday, Dr Rowley said that for “20 or more years” billions had been dedicated to policing, without the nation being able to “reap the benefits of this investment”……. Dr Rowley identified with the ‘pain and anguish expressed all too frequently’ by victims of crimes and their families. He offered … his own ideas and, above all, the commitment of his own leadership”.
The editorial continued to quote the Prime Minister as having further said: “I propose to take a direct interest in overseeing a comprehensive review of the way in which community policing functions are introduced within the police service,” and added that “Dr Rowley is keen to bring back “community policing”.
“Where have they gone?” he asked about the Community Policing Regional Councils that, he recalls, had been set up in the 1990s…...Dr Rowley is excited about the idea. He claims that its implementation has worked in the US and the UK”. (end of quote).
Citizens are reminded that the Community Policing Philosophy was conceptualised in response to the deteriorating pattern of social behaviour which was gripping the world at large during the 70s and 80s, exacerbated by the fact that Governments the world over were finding that the cost of construction and maintenance of police stations, courts and prisons, the upkeep of prisoners and the overall administration of justice were having a deleterious effect on National Budgets. More money was being spent on these elements than on health, housing, education etc. As a result, the emphasis in police work was being systematically shifted away from crime detection and imprisonment to crime prevention, rehabilitation of offenders, and the creation of a just, harmonious and productive social order.
In spite of internal resistance to change, one former Commissioner of Police, known to have embraced the philosophy wholeheartedly, is quoted as saying that
“…Community Policing is a sensible approach in helping to find solutions to societal problems such as crime, violence, vagrancy, poverty, homelessness, domestic violence, and other social ills”.
The failure of successive administrations to seriously transition to this modern-day concept of policing has given lawless elements the gaping window of opportunity to have a field day. They have grasped this with open arms - no pun intended.
The concept of Community Policing was introduced into the TTPS in 1991, 31 years ago. The first Community Policing Regional Council (CPRC), referred to by the Prime Minister, was inaugurated in 1998. The objective was to give leaders of local influential law-abiding community organisations the opportunity to do exactly what is now being repeatedly and desperately clamoured for: the citizenry to partner with the Police in the creation of peaceful, harmonious, law-abiding communities.
The records show that, for a period following establishment of the CPRCS in 1998, studies were undertaken and recommendations made by local and overseas professionals. What has become of them? Reorientation programmes appear to have receded and occasional face-saving public interventions and platitudes have become the norm.
The question arises: what game-changing advantage has the TTPS seriously taken of the philosophy and what impact has this had on abating our appalling spate of crime and lawlessness? Moreover, what has the authorities done regarding Prime Minister Rowley’s undertaking given to the Nation since October 2016?
Herein, is a rationale for ‘better late than never’. A fresh look at the current status of Community Policing needs to be undertaken if the Prime Minister’s commitment is to be respected and optimism and hope genuinely raised.
What is required is the loyal, dedicated and uncompromising adoption of the Community Policing philosophy as the indigenous overarching and contemporary operational culture of the TTPS.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).
Next Thursday: A way forward