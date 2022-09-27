A fresh quiet storm is developing over fears regarding the dreaded introduction of something called “Comprehensive Sexuality Education” in Trinidad and Tobago. There is a petition making the rounds asking those interested, to worry enough, to get involved. A “Protect Trinidad and Tobago Children” coalition is asking parties interested to petition those in office. This involves the Government as a whole, the Ministry of Education in particular, all members of Parliament, public and private school boards.
“Stop CSE” is their cry. One sight on the Internet lists the organisation as being headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona. It was founded in 1999 as a non-profit body, essentially providing global help for women. This character description calls it a “fundamentalist Christian lobbying organisation” that is “anti-abortion and opposes homosexuality”. It cites other websites which say it is “extremist” and in the business of promoting “so-called traditional marriage”.
With programmes that get filtered through the United Nations system, the organisation is said to be working “to demonstrate how the UN system is being manipulated to influence national laws that promote abortion, prostitution, homosexuality, promiscuity and the sexualisation of children”. It is said to have founded and chairs what’s described as a “family rights caucus”, an entity said to be promoting a “family-based approach rather than sexual-rights-based approach to HIV-AIDS prevention”.
Progressive elements in the local education system are wary about the potential of this organisation and what is seen as its powerful lobbying in our midst. They fear it will create even more roadblocks in the long march towards the establishment and acceptance of what is referred to as Health and Family Life Education in Trinidad and Tobago. This was the term coined during the period when Hazel Manning was minister of education. Leading representatives in the “validating elites” were scratching heads. They were not in favour of the more practical descriptor, just plain “sex education”.
There has been, and continues to be, a great misunderstanding about the ambitions for this kind of schooling.
After years, decades in fact, of struggles to come up with seriously effective means of addressing adolescent sex and sexuality guidelines, proponents fear this intervention by the Arizona-based organisation would set things back even further.
Health and Family Life Education is not what many opponents interpret it to be, one advocate said this past week. Some of what is being considered, in no way form parts of any curriculum. Instead, they ought to be interpreted as guidelines, for emerging youth in the third decade of the 21st century.
While the policy-decision makers wring hands and remain immobilised, young people are taking their cues from what they see, read and listen to on social media. We have to decide what to pick out and what to leave aside, one critical insider said animatedly. The Jamaicans have gone ahead of us in this area, someone laments.
Some participants at the table wonder about “who is going to teach our children what”. There are people out there who need help, while Rome remains burning. It is not about simply distributing condoms, while some in the circle concentrate on that, and hold strongly against it, in and of itself.
High school pupils are telling their parents and other critical adults they and their friends are being sexually active. There is said to be a “breaking the silence” tool-kit ready to be broken into, itself. The target audience is telling their guiders that abstinence until possible marriage is just not practical. They are that matter of fact. In the interim, consultations are still taking place, and the faith-based organisations are held as being in possession of the trump cards. Nothing will go forward until it becomes “pellucidly clear”, to quote the late Mr Manning, that the FBOs are decidedly on board.
We need to get around the table and agree on what are the things that our pupils and young people in general should know. Not only for the children in Westmoorings, but equally, also, for those who attend the Russell Latapy High School, is how one anxious proponent put it.
They need information about what really is intimate-partner violence. This is not, as some choose to conceive it, a euphemism for same sex-unions. Gender-identity and sex education is as relevant today for those who will inherit the left legacy, as anything else.
Fears abound also, now that the building advocacy from the recalcitrant appears to be gaining momentum.
This itself is being driven by the fact that the International Planned Parenthood Federation has established a beachhead on local soil. After decades of parent supporting the local Family Planning Association, the IPPF opened its own door here in late July. It is their second location in the Americas, the other being in Colombia.
“It is very important to have these two locations, to make sure America works better,” IPPF regional director Eugenia Lopez-Uribe declared at the opening of the local arm on July 21. “We give the space and effort required in ensuring universal access to reproductive and sexual rights. It is also a matter of reproductive justice, social justice,” she said. See this as a huge red flag in the face of the Coalition to Protect T&T Children.
—Andy Johnson is a
veteran journalist
