Concordats in the region

We are fundamentally colonials, “mimic men” who even with the claim of independence are subjects to de bone, people who not only lack agency, but who often don’t want it. We are comfortable with the colonial cocoon, especially when it remains mysterious enough to afford us cover for transacting untoward, questionable dealings in plain sight.
My target here is the mythical Concordat, a colonial instrument of power and control, an exploitative tool of the Catholic church.
When he came to Trinidad in emancipation year 1838 to survey education on behalf of the Colonial Secretary, Joseph LaTrobe, reported that Catholics were running some primary schools, and aggressively seeking to expand their role. The Catholic church came in on the same logic as did all of the other European Churches, to offer God as a pacifier to subject people, and to suppress their native religious beliefs and practices. They discounted Shouter Baptists here.
The most obvious issue one has with the local Concordat is its date—1960. It was before independence.
The second, is that the Concordat, with its strong church backing, is an instrument of inequality in education.
Since the Concordat we have had the award of Nobel prizes in economics for Human Capital Theory, the idea that investment in education yields dividend in the form of economic development.
Education is no longer just an instrument of social control, as in caste or apartheid societies. Not merely a relic of slave society that we must accept without question. It is, rather, a linchpin of progress. Not something you give to some but deny others.
In a 1998 article titled “The Position of the Catholic Church regarding Concordats…” published in the Catholic Law Review, Monsignor Prof Roland Minnerat explained that “concordat” is a generic term for any kind of international agreement with the Holy See. They are treaties between two subjects of international law, each one sovereign in its own sphere: spiritual and political.” The Holy See refers to the government of the Roman Catholic Church-- the State of Vatican City, which was created in 1929, making it a recognised national territory under international law.
Minnerat explained that “The first element of doctrine inherent in concordats is precisely that the Catholic Church, through the Holy See, is qualified as a subject enjoying sovereignty equal to the state.” He continued that “With concordats there are two subjects of independent primary or original legal systems that decide to conclude a specific covenant.
I draw now on Concordats from Dominican Republic, and Haiti, to help us better situate our own Concordat experience.
Catholics constitute 49 per cent of the population of the Dominican Republic. A 1954 Concordat with the Holy See designated Catholicism as the official state religion and extended special privileges to the Catholic Church, distinct from other religions, including special protection of the state in the exercise of Catholic ministry, permission to provide Catholic education in public orphanages, taxpayer funding to underwrite certain Catholic Church expenses, and exemption from customs duties.
The Concordat of 1954 was an agreement between the Catholics and the notorious dictator Trujillo. It granted the Church privileges in the Dominican Republic in return for Vatican recognition of his murderous regime. Trujillo was assassinated in 1961, but the country continues to be guided by tenets of the Concordat which carries his imprimatur. In a 2008 ruling, the Dominican Supreme Court ruled the concordat made under Trujillo to be still constitutional. According to the judgment, the State assumes the obligation to teach the Catholic religion and moral education in elementary and secondary public schools. A 2009 revision of the constitution incorporated Vatican doctrines, including a ban on abortion, the law defining people as existing “from the moment of conception”.
Haiti became an independent country after a revolt in 1804. The Vatican refused to acknowledge the new country until 1860 with the ratification of a Concordat. A useful recounting of this is to be found in an article by Jean Comhaire published in Anthropological Quarterly in the January 1956 issue. Comhaire points out that after Haiti declared its independence in 1804 the Vatican withdrew its European priests and refused to recognise the country, until the 1860 Concordat.
He writes that the Vatican tried to impose a third-class concordat on the country, by placing it under an Apostolic Prefect who reported directly to the Pope. This was rejected by Haiti’s rulers. When Haiti was finally accepted fully by the Vatican the condition was that the state must provide financial subsidy to the church.
In the 1940s Catholics in Haiti burned voodoo masks and drums in a series of “anti-superstition” campaigns. Voodoo remained banned in Haiti until 1987, when a new constitution came into force, and it was not until 2003 that it was given legal recognition as a religion with equal standing to Catholicism.
The cases of the Dominican Republic and Haiti help us to see the long reach of the Catholic church in the region, the Church projecting power through Concordats, through which they assume positions of power that are otherwise reserved for governments. Concordats are instruments of colonialism, by which Catholics usurp/subvert the functions of government in developing countries, by demanding special government-like privileges, without ever being answerable to the populace, like governments have to do at elections.
In our country, we see Hindus, Anglicans and Presbyterians making Concordat claims, along with Catholics. Such claims merely reflect the tradition here of anything goes. The main harm in this is that the children and parents who suffer the most from Concordat shenanigans are powerless to do anything about it.
So, the PNM continues to allow education here to be guided by some 1960 rule. But Eric Williams had said that the future of the country lies in schoolbags.