Confidentiality breach

As a president of multi-ethnic Trinidad and Tobago, one would expect President Paula-Mae Weekes to be able to pronounce fairly ordinary Hindi words that are in ­common usage.

Instead, in delivering the feature address at Divali Nagar on Wednesday night, the President stumbled through words such as “Sanatanist”, “Arya Samaj” and “Kabir Panth” as though seeing them for the first time. It was a cringe-worthy performance that not only betrayed her lack of familiarity with things Trinbagonian, but a lack of interest in preparation as well.