In April 2017, the Attorney General told the Senate he had begun to track 25 persons on Death Row who had no chance of reprieve, and who were ripe for the picking, as the government began its moves to carry out the death penalty.
This had been a pledge and promise made to the people, as the People’s National Movement campaigned to wrest control of the State apparatus in 2015. It had been in government then, for 18 months.
At a seminar organised by the Faculty of Law at The UWI, St Augustine, Faris Al-Rawi had told that audience he was working on the basis of months, for making good on this and other campaign promises, as far as his ministry was concerned. He said then he had 52 months left on that agenda item. Going into the elections in 2015, and confronting the question of the death penalty as a deterrent on crime, Dr Keith Rowley said as far as he was concerned, it was a deterrent. He said anyone who was executed by the State would not have the opportunity to commit murder again. That, to him, was sufficient deterrent. He could live with that. The government signalled its opposition to changing the law to abolish the death penalty.
“The 25 (prisoners) in total being tracked for implementation of the law, are being tracked so the State ensures that every step that it has within its power to comply with the State’s input into the appellate process is preserved and accomplished,” The Attorney General told the Senate in April 2017. Nothing was heard of that matter up to the end of the government’s last five years in office.
As part of their research on the issue of the death penalty as a deterrent, Roger Hood and Carolyn Hoyle conducted work in 2015 in which they ascribe to this country the title of “Abolitionist de facto”. These are countries in which the death penalty is pronounced on persons found guilty of murder, but where no action is taken to carry it out. Guyana and Barbados are the two other countries in the Caribbean wearing that badge of dishonour. Others elsewhere include Guinea and Qatar.
Human rights campaigner Leela Ramdeen is, among her many activist hats, chair of the Greater Caribbean for Life, an anti-death penalty advocacy organisation. Hood and Hoyle record her saying on this question that governments such as those in this country continue to “play politics” with the lives and the expectations of their citizens. She asserts that they know they cannot implement it, but continue “hyping up people” rather than finding more effective methods of crime reduction.
Simply put, this country is among those bound by a Privy Council ruling, which says that anyone sentenced to death who remains imprisoned after five years must have their sentence of death commuted to life in prison. Ms Ramdeen is also among the growing number of groups and individuals chorusing around a lesser evil. This country is among others in which there is no system of prison parole. The prison population is crowded with persons doing life who are prime candidates for early release, but the country’s authorities remain tone deaf on this issue as well.
As an example of where he thinks significant work is required going forward, Ambassador Arend Biesebroek identified the death penalty. He was speaking in early August in an interview as he prepared to wrap four years as head of the European Union’s delegation to this country. This, he said, was the number one issue over which he felt his mission did not make the headway it felt necessary.
“Trinidad and Tobago is compliant with international human rights issues,” he said. “But one (of those) that we always raise is the abolition of the death penalty. And that debate is going to take stamina to move forward, because there is resistance.” He said it was his view that there was majority opinion in favour of abolition, but the retentionists have a louder voice. He referenced a session at a high school, in which all the girls, and one boy, among those in attendance, were for abolition. The EU is an anti-death penalty region of the world. The ambassador referred to the mass murders in Norway in 2011 by a right-wing nationalist. He said in national debates on the issue, the question of reverting to imposition of the death penalty was on the table, given the nature of this crime. “There was the feeling of revenge, a mental crisis among the population. But in the end the people said no, because that is not who we are.”
In this country, nine new death sentences were last imposed in 2015, six of them on persons found guilty of the same crime. That brought the number of persons now on Death Row to 32. We share the distinction with the US, as the only two countries in the Americas where the death penalty was imposed in 2015. We have the second largest death row population in the Americas, after the US. Together with Barbados, we share another distinction, as among Caribbean countries in which the majority of persons on Death Row remain without imposition of the death penalty.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist