Confronting the death penalty

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has argued that politicians who preach the desirability of executions as a method of crime control deceive the public and mask their own failure to identify and confront the true causes of crime.
It says also the imposition of the death penalty is often arbitrary and always irrevocable, forever depriving an individual of the opportunity to benefit from new evidence or new laws that might warrant the reversal of a conviction, or setting aside a death penalty.
Further, the organisation has been preaching that the death penalty squanders the time and energy of the courts, of prosecuting attorneys, defence counsel, jurists, and courtroom and law-enforcement personnel.
As we revisit the time of year when the question of the death penalty and its relevance in the world of today takes centre stage, it seems important, critical even, in this period of heightened sensitivity over the murder rate, to rekindle these sentiments.
In our own case, with murders having pushed past the previous all-time high, and heading towards a more lamentable low water mark, the question becomes even more conversational. More hangings—which is how we dispose of those persons found guilty of the ultimate offence—do not change the prospect. We thought so, when we conducted a weekend of serial hangings of Dole Chadee and his gang.
One of the sad outcomes of that tragedy, it is worth remembering, was the pitiable shrinking of the then-prisons commissioner, Cipriani Baptiste. Each time one of those ultimately convicted was hanged, he had the dubious duty of coming out and reporting this to an anxious nation. He was never himself after that, later to retire into a life of privacy.
This, too, is the time when the Greater Caribbean for Life reminds the people across this sub-region of the barbarity inherent in what we call capital punishment, and of its uselessness. It is worth repeating, to make the point as to how and where we are stuck, except to have the matter dangling at and over us, for lack of courage to say the hell with it.
It is critical to restate the fact that in mid-2017, Faris Al-Rawi as attorney general had told the population he had called for a headcount of all those persons found guilty of having committed murder, and had all their available reliefs expended. He wanted to take action that would make an example. That was near six years ago, and he has not been able to come back to the population with a single update since then, to say what may have happened in the interim. The status quo remains the same, there has been no advance on that proposition, and the application of the death penalty in Trinidad and Tobago remains stuck in the mud.
If we wish to take a broader look at the question of what constitutes cruel and unusual punishment, why should this conundrum qualify. It has been almost 23 years since we had our last executions, or the series of them about which we kept talking since then. Someone sits in prison, condemned to death, and lives every day as if it could be their last, not in the positive, uplifting manner in which this admonition calls us to attention.
As a matter of accountability concerning a policy decision which fell off the wagon, Mr Al-Rawi appears to have a duty to account to the population on this matter. In this case, at least, he owes it firstly to those whose hopes he may have raised.
What may have been the stumbling blocks in the way he had prepared, to make good on what might have been a policy decision. Give us the understanding of what continues in the way of those who would take such action. If as it appears, we have to jump through impossible hoops to carry on this mission, let’s face it as a people and move on, legally, constitutionally, and with the ultimate sense of human dignity.
There remains a lack of political will, even where the law provides for action to be taken, and the decision-makers dither, making a mess of the need for clarity of purpose, in this regard.
Opposing the death penalty does not indicate a lack of sympathy for murder victims and their families, the ACLU and other like-minded international civil and human rights organisations insist. This is a fundamental point of departure, with many in our midst who are blinded by the desire for revenge. We must take on board the reality, established in other jurisdictions, that imposition of the death penalty effectively deprives an individual of the benefit of new evidence, or new laws that may warrant the reversal of a conviction, or the setting-aside of a death penalty.
It has happened, in other cases, on other kinds of civil and criminal issues, that what held yesterday gets overturned or reversed today or tomorrow. This is never going to be the case after the imposition of the death penalty on a single individual.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist.