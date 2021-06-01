Considering George Weekes

Doodnath Maharaj was the general secretary of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union for nearly two decades. This is out of a total of 40 years’ service.
He was a dedicated and loyal comrade who did his best work away from the limelight. Indeed, he shunned it, embodying a self-effacing personality that was deeply mystifying to many who came to know him.
He worked for most of that time under the dynamic and patriotic leadership of the late Comrade George Weekes. He said he tried to encourage the current leadership of the union to honour the life and the legacy of the late “PG”, to no avail at this time of writing.
This is the centennial of the birth of this man from Toco, who lived a life of dedication to the cause of the worker, and of international solidarity in the name of “bread, peace and justice”. By such leadership from in front, he saw the development of what has become a behemoth among people’s organisations, perhaps anywhere in the world.
In one tribute found on social media sites maintained by those in the “progressive” forces, Weekes is described as being “among the greatest of the post-independence trade unionists” in Trinidad and Tobago, and indeed the Caribbean and the Americas. He is said to have “led the struggle to democratise the OWTU. He ushered in the “one man one vote” principle. Under that leadership, from 1962 to 1987, he is said to have led the way, “not only on the industrial relations front, but also in lifting the class consciousness of workers” in general.
In another published interview, the late Joe Young said of Weekes, “he always appeared to be a brooder. He was always brooding about something in the distance, or about some distant thing”. Young, along with Clive Nunez, rose to take over leadership of what became the Transport and Industrial Workers’ Union, indisputably during that period the second most radical and targeted workers’ organisation in the country by the authorities.
Young talks in that interview about how Weekes had gone as part of a national delegation led by the late prime minister Dr Eric Williams to a conference in London. He said Williams was attempting to “trap” Weekes into breaking solidarity with the movement for change, gaining momentum here at the time. But he failed. He said Williams asked Weekes to intervene in what he called “that madness going on down there”, concerning opposition to the then-proposed Industrial Stabilisation Act. Weekes was foremost among those opposed to the act. This is said to have led to his involvement in the formation of the Workers and Farmers Party at the time.
He survived several attempts by Williams and the authorities to unseat him as head of the union. In one case, it led to the destruction of an almost certain path to succession, for one Urilton Pierre. In a long afternoon of post-retirement reflections at his home in San Fernando, Weekes told me of his great admiration for Pierre. He was a gifted speaker and a charismatic figure, whose place at the head of the union seemed secure. Weekes said he envied Pierre’s rhetorical brilliance and would have easily stepped aside in his favour, except that the political machinations intervened, and people “read the play”.
Labour historian Bukka Rennie is said to have protested the omission of the contributions by Weekes and others from this country, in a public acknowledgement by Ronald Sanders, of the West Indian involvement in the anti-apartheid movement.
Rennie recalled the placing of a large poster of Nelson Mandela on the OWTU headquarters building. He said it carried the words, writ large, “Free Mandela—End Apartheid Now”.
He said Weekes “would speak constantly about the struggles in Southern Africa”. Under his leadership, the union’s organ, the Vanguard, covered these issues on a regular basis. The union’s library stocked numerous books and other publications on the issue. The union hosted many personalities and activists on the subject. It was seen as the “de facto” representative in this region of the international anti-apartheid movement. Rennie credited Weekes with having organised secret “non-reported, non-disclosed meetings” between government representatives and those from the international liberation movement. These took place in the face of “fear of reprisals” from the governments in the US and the UK at the time.
The union also arranged for the granting of scholarships to students from Southern African countries to study in this country. They were enrolled in courses at The UWI, St Augustine, and at the John Donaldson Technical Institute, now part of the University of Trinidad and Tobago.
Gerry Kangalee is listed in one social media post, dated December 2013, declaring that George Weekes was one of this country’s “most passionate opponents of racism in South Africa”, perhaps “undoubtedly our foremost anti-apartheid champion”.
Khafra Kambon wrote a political biography of George Weekes, titled For Bread, Justice and Freedom, published in 1988. George Weekes died in 1995. He was born on April 27, 1921.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist