The man sat in front of me, shoulders rounded, eyes haggard, the very picture of broken acceptance. His mother, he told me, was not well and had been admitted to hospital. Would you be leaving to take care of her, I asked?
His mother lived in South America and he was in Trinidad. It makes no sense to visit her, he cried. He lifted his head from his hands and I saw the face of a man who truly was in the deep stages of mourning.
I was confused. His mother had stomach ulcers and a penchant for red meat and citrus. His efforts to get her to eat cabbages and drink yerba mate were incredibly successful, up until the airplane on which he was returning home took off.
What had I missed? Was her situation that serious? No, no, he answered, the doctors say she should be okay, but he knew better.
The Masonic lodge has a mandate to bring down the world’s population and everybody over the age of 70 who goes to the hospital is automatically killed. My mother is already dead, he said, his voice breaking with sorrow. I will go back for her funeral.
I made the mistake of then trying to apply logic to what was, at its core, a deeply illogical situation. I had thought it only natural for one to think the worst outcome is possible when a loved one is unwell, especially if they are so unwell that they are admitted to hospital. And fear of loss of a loved one can make us think irrationally.
But there was no logic to be had. He pulled out his smartphone and his eyes became angry and animated. Look at this video, he told me. You will see that I am right. What he was submitting as evidence of his conclusion was a 30-minute video on YouTube about a supposed mandate of the Masonic lodge that was apparently working in tandem with Qualcomm, of 5G technology fame, to perpetuate the myth of illness to get the elderly to go to the hospital where they could be killed.
He submitted it was the reason why they pretended Covid-19 was a real illness. Everyone knew the first few deaths in Italy were empty coffins. The coffins after that were filled by the Freemasons.
Despite his best efforts his mother went to the doctor when she was feeling unwell, instead of eating a healthy meal and going for a walk. Now they had her and she was going to die.
I grew up in the era of the encyclopaedia. Anything you wanted to find out or verify required you to flip through the heavy hardbound books that occupied a special bookshelf in the house.
If it was not there, then you had to make a trip to the library and hope their selection of books was wide enough that it included the area of specialisation that you were researching.
Or, if you were lazy and just could not be bothered, you asked an adult around you and received whatever half-informed nonsense they told you that you proceeded to believe until adulthood.
One of the most beautiful things about a smartphone is how it keeps us informed about what is happening not only in our immediate environment, but in the world at large. If I want to find out how clams move, I simply have to google it (they move by clapping their shells together to jet water and/or by means of a muscular “foot”).
One of the terrible things about a smartphone is that it offers easy access to opinion or emotion-based information presented as fact and to find enough people who share that delusion that we, in turn, interpret this to equal truth.
As we scroll through social media throughout the day and check our news alerts, we are mostly unaware of two important factors. Our feed is constantly being refined and updated to give us exactly what we are looking for so that we are rapidly becoming the social equivalent of children who will not eat our vegetables.
Our online experiences are echo chambers that show us what we have already expressed an interest in. This, in turn, leads to confirmation bias—if this is what shows up every time I am online, the obvious conclusion I can draw is that my view or belief is true.
The other factor is: the more we encounter the same news or information, the less unethical a perceived wrongdoing appears, which, in turn, diminishes our anger and the less severe our moral judgment becomes.
As we are bombarded by information about scandals and conspiracies, we are more inclined to perceive wrongdoings as less wrong and lies as less false. Moral outrage is contagious, but unsustainable.
Simply put, the more times we hear about a wrongdoing or a conspiracy, the more likely we are to believe it—and the less we may care; which, in turn, explains the inexplicable actions of my friend who firmly believed his mother would be killed as part of a worldwide population-culling experiment, but accepted her faith as an unpreventable forgone conclusion.
It will be interesting to see how this affects our societal evolution and how we grow to perceive morality and truth in the future.
—Author Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law.