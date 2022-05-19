Constitutional, but unjust

Part I
Like many others, I was awaiting the judgment of the Privy Council in the Chandler case involving the preservation of the mandatory death penalty by virtue of the savings clause in our Constitution. I had hoped that the Privy Council would have found a path to adopt the jurisprudence of the Caribbean Court of Justice, as expressed in Nervais and McEwan.
However, I was disappointed, but not surprised. Lord Hodge’s judgment is creditable and well-written, tracing in detail the history of the challenges before the Privy Council on this issue going back to the early 2000s, and also giving the reasoning of the CCJ due weight, respect and attention. I will examine the Privy Council’s critique of CCJ jurisprudence separately.
The Privy Council decries the mandatory death penalty as being “cruel and unusual punishment”, which would be contrary to Sections 4 and 5 of our Constitution, which enshrine individual rights. But the penalty is instituted by Section 4 of the Offences Against The Person Act of 1925, which law is “saved” by Section 6 of the very Constitution which means that it overrides or dis-applies Sections 4 and 5. We had the opportunity in the 1976 Constitution to excise or limit or amend the savings clause, and we did not do so. In thinly veiled language, the Privy Council, in its closing paragraph, states: “It is striking that there remains on the statute book a provision which, as the government accepts, is a cruel and unusual punishment because it mandates the death penalty without regard to the degree of culpability.”
In effect, then, the Privy Council, like most right-thinking people, acknowledges that the law as it stands is unjust. Nonetheless, the Privy Council concludes, “it is not unconstitutional”. Its arguments are by no means flimsy.
First, they invoked the principle of stare decisis and the need for “legal certainty” that this principle provides. Overturning the majority in the nine-member panel in Matthew could not be done lightly. Second, the CCJ decisions in Nervais and McEwan are distinguishable from Matthew.
In Trinidad and Tobago, the general and unlimited savings clause was retained in 1976 by a Parliament of a nation which had become independent 14 years earlier. The Privy Council stated: “It was a conscious democratic decision to preserve existing laws and not to convert the savings clause into a transitional provision... Parliament had the option of dispensing with a savings clause at that time and deliberately chose not to do so.” Third, they argue, correctly in my view, that the modification clause in the Constitution Act cannot be used to dilute the effect of the savings clause which is in the Constitution itself and which has priority. Moreover, while the interpretation of rights clauses (Sections 4 and 5) may evolve, the “meaning and purpose of a savings clause which preserves existing law does not change over time”.
The fourth argument concerns the separation of powers, which the Privy Council argues “is not an overriding principle that exists independently of a Constitution but is implicit in a Constitution having regard to the powers of the judiciary, the legislature and the executive which are laid down expressly or by implication in a Constitution”. It is not a “higher legal norm above the Constitution” which prohibits the legislature from mandating a specific punishment for a particular crime or which the judiciary can invoke to overturn or invalidate such a law.
In response to similar “rule of law” arguments, the Privy Council asserted: “The Board is not persuaded that it is possible to erect the rule of law into a justiciable unwritten principle which can be separated and untethered from the specific provisions of the 1976 Constitution.”
Where our judges could not escape the clutches of the savings clause, they have chafed at but dutifully followed Privy Council jurisprudence, while the CCJ has made bold to depart from it. The savings clause arises not only on the life-and-death matter of the mandatory death penalty, but also discrimination against women, sexual offences, immigration laws, public health regulations which are all caught in the “time warp” of colonial legislation. But why have our politicians over almost 50 years, in the face of judicial turmoil on the death penalty and other attacks on the rights of citizens from the colonial past, refused to confront and deal with it? Part of the answer lies in avoidance of the hard work required to identify and reform those offensive but “saved” colonial laws and so keep faith with the fundamental principles of our Constitution. It could not be, could it, that we just like it so?
Where does the Chandler decision leave us? It leaves us with a law on the books which is unjust. The Privy Council seems to take some comfort in the fact that there have been no executions here since 1999, though this is the combined effect of Pratt and Morgan and the sloth of the criminal justice system. It leaves us with a Judiciary which would be confined to interpreting and applying existing law, even the Constitution itself, and not necessarily doing justice.
We find ourselves in a place similar to apartheid South Africa within a “wicked legal system” with judges enjoined by our highest appellate court to handcuff themselves and apply the laws enacted by colonial legislatures in the distant past, however unjust those laws may be. We have legality but not legitimacy, law but not justice. If the role of the Judiciary is to do justice, then it has a duty to strike down unjust laws. Ironically, our Constitution (Section 13) allows the court to do precisely this where “...the Act is shown not to be reasonably justifiable in a society that has a proper respect for the rights and freedoms of the individual”. But as Chandler, upholding Matthew, has affirmed, it cannot do so where an unjust (colonial) law is saved by Section 6!
• Part II tomorrow