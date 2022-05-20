Constitutional, but unjust

Part II
One of the reasons for taking on the appeal in Chandler was to address the arguments and reasoning of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) whose jurisprudence had led it to a different position on the savings clause from the Privy Council’s in Matthew.
I am certain that had Chandler been before the CCJ, it would have been decided differently. The CCJ would have asserted the supremacy of the Constitution, defended stoutly the rights of citizens, including those convicted of murder, asserted the unconstrained right of the Judiciary to promote justice and due process, and then let Parliament and the executive grapple with the implications of its decision.
However, getting to what would be a just result through reasoned argument would not have been easy! The Privy Council’s critique of the CCJ’s reasoning in Nervais and McEwan needs to be taken on board and studied carefully. Given the specific provisions of the Trinidad and Tobago Constitution and its general, unlimited savings clause, the Privy Council indicated that the CCJ’s judgments in Nervais and McEwan were distinguishable and could not overturn Matthew. This was because the CCJ was able to escape the clutches of the savings clause given the specific provisions in the Barbados constitution which did not insulate its savings clause and which allowed it to be subject to modification via Barbados’s Independence Order in Council.
Trinidad and Tobago judges have also played Houdini with the savings clause where they could. In some cases, it was held that the law in question was not saved law (Rampersad J in Jason Jones v AG on sexual offences). In Akili Charles, Archie CJ held that the saved law, in fact, did not prohibit the grant of bail to persons charged with murder.
The CCJ’s jurisprudential approach has sought to assert certain norms or principles which are foundational to regional constitutions, though not necessarily explicitly expressed in the clauses of the constitutions. These include “the rule of law” and the “separation of powers” which were adduced in the judgments in Nervais and McEwan.
Douglas Mendes SC, in a 2019 CAJO conference paper (“The CCJ and the Rule of Law”), discussed the CCJ’s problematic use of the “rule of law” as a supra-constitutional principle. In respect of the separation of powers, one of the factors driving the CCJ’s approach on this principle is the reality in the Caribbean (unlike the UK and larger Commonwealth countries) that the legislature and the executive are effectively one and the same. There is no effective parliamentary check on the exercise of executive power. It therefore falls to the Judiciary to do the heavy lifting in the protection of rights and freedoms.
Peter Jamadar JCCJ has, over the last few years, beginning from his time on the Court of Appeal, worked on elaborating these ideas which he now describes as the “basic deep structure doctrine” of regional constitutions. There are three pillars: the rule of law, the separation of powers, and the independence of the Judiciary. The “deep structure” language has found its way into advocacy and even into judgments of the Court of Appeal.
The Privy Council in Chandler rejects this approach. For the Privy Council, “one looks to the Constitution to see where the boundary between judicial power on the one hand and the legislative and executive powers on the other has been drawn”. They warn that the separation of powers “also works to prevent judges from arrogating to themselves powers vested in another branch of government”. Adverting to the “rule of law” as a supra-constitutional principle draws the same fire.
The Privy Council quotes Lord Hoffman (who led the charge for the majority in Matthew): “Lord Hoffmann’s warning... against reliance on general principles, such as equality of treatment, as justiciable principles in order to give judges the last word... merits repetition: ‘...sonorous judicial statements of uncontroversial principle often conceal the real problem, which is to mark out the boundary between the powers of the judiciary, the legislature and the executive in deciding how that principle is to be applied’.”
I share the Privy Council’s unease with this approach. Douglas Mendes SC, who co-argued the appeal in Chandler, appeared equally uneasy, noting in his conference paper “...the CCJ appears headed, if it has not already gotten there, to the acceptance of core constitutional principles rooted in a substantive conception of the rule of law, which stand above the Constitution but are nevertheless an integral part of its supreme architecture”. Mendes suggested a way forward: “The task ahead, consistent with the rule of law principle of legal certainty, is to define more precisely the principles which will inform the development of those unwritten core principles and the identification of the non-derogable rights which the rule of law will protect.”
The inaction of the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament on the savings clause, and constitutional reform more broadly, and our continued use of the Privy Council as our final court of appeal have placed our Judiciary, where saved laws are concerned, in “monkey pants” in discharging its duty to uphold and protect the rights of citizens in accordance with contemporary norms and with our international obligations.
The CCJ also has a lot of work to do in finding ways to tether supra-constitutional norms to the preambles and express provisions of our regional constitutions so as to meet Lord Hoffmann’s valid critique, and to coach judicial officers in how and when these norms can and cannot be applied.
—Author Terrence Farrell is a former Central bank deputy governor.