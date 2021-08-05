Constitutional cook-up

What’s the point of a written constitution if you can’t mix it about to mess up your opponents?
In Belize, Johnny Briceño’s People’s United Party swept to power last November, with 26 of the 31 seats.
That’s enough to re-jig the constitution many times over. Which is just what they’re doing, with no less than two amendments before parliament.
There’s a requirement for a three-quarters majority in the lower house for amendments affecting fundamental rights and freedoms, and two-thirds for other changes. With 26 seats, Briceño sails gracefully past. The other requirement is a 90-day period for public consultation.
The Tenth Amendment, tabled in June, would force members of the Elections and Boundaries, Public Services and Security Services Commissions to resign at each election, allowing incoming prime ministers to hand-pick their own team.
But the big one is the Eleventh, tabled in July. This would ban anyone who has received a year’s prison sentence anywhere in the world from standing for parliament; which would include the rap star opposition leader, Shyne Barrow.
There is an existing ban on ex-prisoners, but it only applies to those sentenced in a Commonwealth country. And that’s already an odd one. The main airport is named after Philip Goldson, who was jailed for a year by the colonial authorities in 1951, before his election as a firebrand MP.
Back in 2001, Shyne Barrow was given a ten-year sentence in New York. If the amendment passes, he cannot stand in the next election. On some readings, Briceño could even unseat him before that.
Two days after Christmas 1999, at barely 21 years old, Shyne was with Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez in a Manhattan nightclub. Three people were injured in a gun fight. Shyne was charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.
Shyne has talent. He had been signed up by Bad Boy Studios. His first album sold 900,000 copies. His second, Godfather Buried Alive with Def Jam Records, hit Number One on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Chart. None of that helped in court.
Shyne moved to Brooklyn when he was eight, but never took US citizenship—so on release in 2009, he was deported back to Belize.
His father, Dean Barrow, had been elected prime minister the year before, and stayed in office until November last year. Daddy appointed Shyne as Belize’s first and only Ambassador for Music.
Shyne lived for a time in Israel. He converted to Orthodox Judaism and became Moses Michael Levi Barrow.
He returned again to Belize. In last November’s election, he ran successfully for his father’s United Democratic Party in the low-income Mesopotamia seat in Belize City, formerly held by his uncle, Michael Finnegan, who retired in November after six terms and an influential cabinet career.
Shyne moved from newly-elected MP to opposition leader in just a few months? Yep.
His predecessor in that post was Patrick Faber, a long-standing party heavyweight who would have succeeded Dean Barrow as prime minister if the UDP had won in November.
Faber has anger-management difficulties. A video surfaced in May, showing him quarrelling with the mother of his two-year-old daughter and kicking a door. He apologised and is now taking therapy—but along with previous incidents, this one left him looking less than statesmanlike.
Three of the party’s five MPs wrote to the recently-appointed governor-general Froyla Tzalam, saying they no longer supported Faber as Leader of the Opposition. The three were Shyne, his aunt Denise Barrow (she’s “Sista B”—those family members pop up everywhere) and former deputy prime minister Hugo Patt.
That took effect on June 24. Shyne was sworn in as Leader of the Opposition, although Patrick Faber was still the UDP’s party leader.
Eight days later, prime minister Briceño pounced, tabling his Eleventh Amendment.
In June, 290 of the UDP’s 510 constituency delegates asked for a recall party convention to choose a new party leader. Faber called his opponents a “clique of back-stabbers”.
A recall convention was held on July 11; 226 delegates wanted Faber to remain as party leader, but 257 wanted him out.
On party rules, removing him required a two-thirds majority. So he’s still leading the UDP, but with a weakened mandate, and a rival heading the opposition in parliament. He faces another vote in July next year.
So, what’s next?
The 90-day countdown on the Eleventh Amendment runs to the start of September.
Then there’s a vote in the lower house—which we can expect to split 26-5, unless there’s some floor-crossing. Patrick Faber says he has not decided how to vote.
A court challenge is sure to follow. Shyne Barrow may argue that his right to stand for parliament has been infringed—and so may any other Belizean who has served a US prison sentence, or any Mesopotamia constituents who want the right to vote for their current MP.
If Johnny Briceño pushes ahead, he can expect a long trudge through the Belize courts, and on the CCJ in Port of Spain, where Shyne’s uncle Denys “Brother B” Barrow is one of the judges—though he’ll have to recuse himself from this one.
But if Shyne makes it at the next election, he should liven up those Caricom Heads sessions.