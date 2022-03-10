Conversing with Olivia

This past Sunday, I got a Skype call from my granddaughter, Olivia, now nearly nine.
She lives in Maryland. The first order of business was to provide assurance to her, and my daughter, that I was convalescing well after back surgery, thanks to the great skill and care of neurosurgeon Dr Devindra Ramnarine and his colleague, Dr Ajit Oudit, anaesthetist. My daughter had come down for the surgery, befitting her role as my sole heir.
I want in this column to share some of the conversation I had with Olivia. She told me they were doing algebra now. And I said to her, well, algebra is really about unknowns. I picked up one of my bottles of pills and said, “Well, you don’t know how many pills there are in this container, but what if I told you that if I multiplied the number by four, there would be 24 pills?” She replied, “Well, the answer is six.”
She solved other similar problems, then changed the subject, posing me a scheduling problem at her school, and asking me if I could find time in the timetable for the art teacher.
Parameters of the problem included the following, which is the time table as she experiences it at her school. She said they have reading and mathematics every day of the week. On Tuesday and Thursday, they have science and language arts. They have Spanish on Wednesday and Thursday. They have music on Monday and Thursday. They have technology on Monday and Tuesday.
Every Friday, her class goes to the school library where the librarian goes over a book with them jointly. They all have access to the book. She said currently the class is reading My Father’s Dragon (a 1948 children’s novel by Ruth Stiles Gannett). The school has a system of tracking whether children are reading on their own while at school, and those who are found to be reading become candidates for a reading award.
So the problem she was posing to me was where is there space in the timetable for art? It turns out that she has become really interested in art, and what she was expressing here was concern that art is not finding space.
What got me as I talked to Olivia was how attuned she was to how her education was being delivered at the school, which is private, run by a black church. She got out puppets to explain to me the dilemma of finding space for art. She said teachers in her school tell her that she is the most “organised” of the children, and tried to illustrate to me what could lead them to say that.
As Olivia went over with me the timetable framework and the workings of the school, I wondered what children of that age (eight) would be doing in our schools. She spoke to me in an unburdened way. There was nothing pressing upon her. She has taken national academic performance tests, which provide a child’s standing in her age group (or school grade) referenced against preset benchmarks. We see these annually. But these tests bear no threat. There is no entity out in the horizon or anywhere channelling her to some destination they have in mind for her based on academic performance. No state or other entity has any role in what she does next after elementary school.
In the brief time that my daughter was here for my Carnival health project, she was talking mainly about Olivia’s university prospects.
Most of what my granddaughter is doing academically now emanates from the massive amount of effort we devoted to her preschooling.
I weep for children who would be Olivia’s peers here. What horizons are there to be shown to children age eight or nine. Olivia is doing algebra, science, technology, Spanish. We as family benchmark what she is doing with the Common Core curriculum, which is national in scope and is easily accessible.
I have relatives here, from Waterhole and other places, and see the carnage as my grand and great-grand nephews and nieces are shunted away to school asylums in Mucurapo. I see from the recent report on education in Port of Spain and environs that very many primary schools are really soul-destroying places, dump heaps, that convince many children that only oblivion awaits them.
A human labasse.
I am unsettled by how very far her education circumstances are from children who would be her peers in this country. I mean, education here, in very many communities, does no more than place children on buses to oblivion.
Very many schools here are soul-destroying places designed and positioned to push children on to either purgatory, or to hell itself. I have great discomfiture as I live in a country in which so many children have only doom as their destiny. The nearer children live to the seat of power here, the Parliament, the more likely they are to have lost their natural sparkle while in primary school.
This is in many ways a horrible country. Olivia is lucky that she does not live here, a black child of eight. Most of what my daughter had to tell me about her, in our brief exchanges as she supervised my well-being across surgery, related to university prospects.
But black children of age eight here, Olivia’s peers, have severe prohibitions, pushed onto trains to oblivion while we stand by and watch, accepting that they must be stupid.
—Theodore Lewis is
emeritus professor of education,
University of Minnesota.