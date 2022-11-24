Cop-out 27?

The FIFA World Cup is the most popular sporting occasion in the world, simply because it showcases the most universally loved sport being played by the world’s very best players. It is the sheer quality of the play which continuously captivates such an enormous worldwide audience.

So it stands to reason that if any of us aims to succeed in our own fields of endeavour, then we should also be taking any and all proper and legal steps possible to produce our best performance. Similarly, our political leaders should always be implementing policies that nurture and encourage all of us to be the best possible citizens we can be.