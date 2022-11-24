Cop-out 27?

“Barbados would be able to rebuild at no cost to taxpayers if devastated by any major natural disaster thanks to an historic multibillion-dollar climate crisis deal that’s expected to take effect in 2024.”
That’s Monday’s big story in the Barbados Today.
Climate crisis dealt with? Did Mia fix it with a last-minute Sharm el-Sheikh deal for a loss and damage fund on Sunday morning?
It’s easy to understand Barbados Today’s enthusiasm. For a small-island prime minister, Mia Mottley had a massive impact on last week’s COP27 climate talks.
But we need to stop disasters happening, not just patch up afterwards. And “no cost to taxpayers” is over-ambitious.
The most obvious threats to islands like Barbados are more frequent and powerful hurricanes, rising sea levels to wash away their beaches, and droughts to shrink their already-stretched water supply.
Spending when disaster has already hit will not protect their economies, still less, their way of life.
We need worldwide action to cut carbon emissions, and boost investment in low-carbon renewable energy. Indeed, Mia Mottley’s Bridgetown Initiative pushed for IMF (International Monetary Fund) and World Bank reforms to facilitate climate finance.
But on carbon emissions, there was no perceptible progress in Sharm el-Sheikh—instead, a few steps backwards since COP26 in Glasgow last year.
Alok Sharma, the British president of the Glasgow summit, said its major achievements have been sidelined: “Emissions peaking before 2025.... Not in this text. Clear follow-through on the phase-down of coal: not in this text. A clear commitment to phase out all fossil fuels: not in this text.”
His own UK government this year gave tax breaks to companies increasing North Sea oil and gas production.
None of the 27 COPs since 1995 has produced a formal agreement to reduce worldwide use of fossil fuels.
We are all under threat. Kamla Persad-Bissessar was quoted a week or so back, saying Trinidad and Tobago’s average temperatures had increased “only slightly, by 0.5 per cent over the last 32 years”.
I think she meant “degrees” not “per cent”—but either way, she’s missing the point. Like plenty other politicians, she needs to get with the science.
The immediate climate crisis threat to T&T is not a slight rise in local temperatures. It’s shifting worldwide weather patterns and rising seas.
We’re affected by sea temperatures in the Pacific—hotter than average brings an El Niño, and Caribbean drought; cooler than average brings a La Niña, with more rainstorms and hurricanes.
Right now, we’re approaching the third La Niña winter in a row, with conditions likely to switch some time in 2023.
No, global heating does not mean that cool-phase La Niñas are less frequent. It means bigger swings between the two weather patterns—more droughts and more floods.
The loss and damage fund is supposed to be firmed up in time for COP28 in Dubai next year—how much cash, who makes the big decisions, who pays in, who gets the benefits, and how the money is spent.
None of that will be easy.
Nobody is asking the big energy companies to pick up the tab.
It would be quicker to channel extra funds through existing institutions, like the Green Climate Fund and Global Environment Facility, which were set up by earlier COPs, or through the World Bank.
Mia’s Barbados envoy for climate finance, Avinash Persaud, is quoted proposing a fund of US$50 to US$100 billion a year. That’s a big range.
Nobody will rush to pay. Britain has cut its total overseas aid budget from 0.7 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) to 0.5 per cent, around US$16 billion.
Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 cost close to US$170 billion.
I have seen estimates of US$40 billion for this year’s Pakistan floods —and that’s just the financial cost. There were 1,700 dead and two million homeless.
Raising that sort of money is certainly possible—spending on Qatar’s World Cup has been around US$220 billion. That’s about the same as their total annual GDP, and paid for by carbon-based energy earnings.
For comparison, the IMF estimates T&T’s GDP at close to US$30 billion, with the US at US$25 trillion.
When the fund is in operation, who gets the money? If it is “one country—one slice”, then small-island developing states do well.
But take pause. Haiti’s population—and its needs—easily outweigh the combined weight of the rest of Caricom.
Large-island developing states also need cash. Indonesia has 266 million people, and less than one-quarter the per capita GDP of Barbados or T&T.
Hurricanes get headlines. Droughts are slow torture, but don’t hit the news. Dry African countries are vulnerable. Successive annual rains have failed in Ethiopia, which has 118 million people, and around one-twentieth of T&T’s per capita GDP.
Nigeria, meanwhile, has suffered floods.
As the climate crisis gathers pace, demands on the fund will soar.
China and India—the largest and third-largest carbon emitters—resist any commitment to contribute.
On some UN estimates, developing countries will need US$2,400 billion a year within ten years to tackle the climate crisis.
Next year’s COP28 is in oil-rich Dubai. There’s every danger it will squabble over the detail of loss and damage funds. But it urgently needs to set binding targets for cutting carbon emissions.
—Author Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.