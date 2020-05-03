“I’m taking a mental health moment,” the RN advised.
Not to me, but a pest of a patient.
In other words, bugger off.
I loved the expression—the first, not the second, and vowed for time eternal to employ it, as a mighty shield would be wielded by Achilles against triggers and stressors.
I had been feeling defeated. Six months after discharge from Mount Hope’s Psychiatric Unit and back I had been again, inside for 14 days, this time isolation within isolation, for April was lockdown month and my meds had to be adjusted.
Any news of the exterior disruption was relayed through family, friends and the nurses working in day shifts four to five hours longer than usual.
Mental health moments must be many and close between for ensemble, were we to survive, I dare say, conquer, coronavirus (COVID-19).
From Day One COVID-19 has been a suspicious creature, most swear of laboratory confection. Promises of vaccines earlier than normal experimental spans for an influenza, which was culling the herd, at extreme velocity. The vaccine will not be ready until next year.
COVID-19, such a sci-fi appellation, injecting fear directly into the heart, much as one would administer an adrenaline shot. Lockdown that felt immemorial, ironically not solely for those suffering, no euphemism, from underlying mental disorders. But it will end.
This time for me it was “all of we is one family”. Indeed, I would, with my papers, be permitted more fluidity of movement outside because this setback immediately leads to an increase in the number of visits to the Unit itself. Outpatient clinics are on hold.
Yet, there had existed a certain starkness within the pastel walls and behind locked doors and metal bars in Mount Hope. Institutionalised is institutionalised. Coping with rigorously adhered to timetables and being given orders all day is a strain. Not of the COVID species.
Then I pondered.
“Were we safer in or out?”
Hospitals are feared as petri dishes but then what better place for determining and debilitating COVID. I do not much use the 19...the number is cynical...there are 18 more. Eighteen other so called lab viruses fashioned. This one was the most lethal. To date. And it is ready for a second round.
Word is that even upon return to work, people will have to don masks for months to come. Essential workers were already causing community spread in some jurisdictions.
We had to be prepared for the second time around. I think we are. More than anything stores, and services needed standardised operating procedures set by the State. Civility is zero cases.
I tell you I almost did a 180 degree turn when I had exited.
“Take me back to the ward!”
Totally unfamiliar with things such as stickers on the floor indicating where to step. I danced around like an idiot in a pharmacy and supermarket. Sidestep, foxtrot, tango. To me, many seem shorter than five or six feet of separation. Not a soul was polite.
But the best irony of all is that I had been campaigning for masks and wearing them to great peril from early March, which included being upbraided by a female PC at a station close by. Now everyone was demanding masks, looking at one askance if even outdoors in an open car, driving alone.
I am reminded of the HIV stigma.
It is amusing now that people forget their treatment of me when I was wearing a mask long before COVID-19 reached our shores. Now everyone is a mask expert. I understand. They are panicked.
I have got gloves too, but the arbitrary enforcement of sanitising is practised such that some places demand that you must wash your hands by opening dirty pipes.
Shelves are empty. Or emptying. People look dejected, but by and large conforming, at least until May 15. Now masks are coming off and is fete!
Undoubtedly, this Government has led the charge in the fight against this bout.
And the administration being pro-active as possible, it has increased our faith in the PNM.
Kamla (Persad-Bissessar) and her bunch are playing politics with people’s lives. Yes, I said it! Kamla, be a help or a hindrance What was needed in this fight was another letter, not only SIQ. It was U for Unity.
We have added to that M and T, for masks and testing, which at last have begun.
I was thinking the other day that resources on this planet there were not aplenty; the notion of life on Mars Hollywood propaganda or its wagging the dog or a finger in one’s seemingly foolish face, the visage they place on us from within their ivory towers. Was this deliberate elimination?
Imagine Ellen (DeGeneres) likening lockdown to time in jail.
Ellen. Steups. Cannot stand her: she represents all that is farce, fake and false in Beverly Hills. Ellen, white, privileged, recent purchaser of a multi-million-dollar mansion whose pool is pacific blue perfection, a gigantesque, self-indulgent lagoon. Incredible, incomparable idiot.
So many have so little. So many are so opulent they see only isolation within isolation.
I tell you hold strain. Follow the PM’s advice. And to the devil with the UNC! Bacchanalists!
As for those places that have abandoned civility but still want your money, boycott them now and after COVID goes its way.
Dedicated to Yohance and Nadine.